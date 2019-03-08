VP Records Presents: Digital Trends In Music Panel

New York – Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, VP Record’s bring forward Digital Trends in Music Panel Series starting this coming Wednesday, March 13th.

The first panel will be held at YouTube studios at 75 9th Ave in New York City from 6-8:30pm. Wednesday’s discussion is titled A&R and Social Media and will be moderated by L3 Magazine Editor and Publicist Natasha Von Castle.

Digital Trends Panelist

Celebrity DJ & Host // DJ YOUNG CHOW of Hot 97. Being raised by the great DJ Soca Legend, King Chow, he already hosted his first Miami Party at the age of 9. He’s traveled the world doing what he does best, and that’s rocking a crowd. Now you can check him out as he brings the same energy that he brings to the clubs straight to your radio.

VP Records A&R // SHAMS THE PRODUCER. Award winning record producer born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica. Since 1997, Shams The Producer has recorded produced and worked with some of the biggest names in his genre, including Vybz Kartel, Alkaline, Bounty Killer, Beenie Man, Jimmy Cliff, Lady Saw, T.O.K. just to name a few.

Viral Meme Maker // PETTY POST. With over 800k Followers, Aaron Williams, aka Petty Post has been a Content Creator and Social Media Guru who has learned the ins and outs of the Digital Landscape since 2011. Aaron’s social media Presence has assisted many artists and businesses gain exposure and publicity though his memes.

Digital Trends Moderator

L3 Magazine // NATASHA VON CASTLE. Working for North America’s #1 Caribbean-Urban publication featuring Art, Fashion, Politics and Music, Natasha has been one of the front runners in the game when it comes to Caribbean culture.

Natasha’s relations have earned her music placements in movies, television and commercials all across the globe making her a powerful force in entertainment.

The Digital Trends in Music Series by VP Records is an educational series that connects industry experts with upcoming artists, producers, and music aficionados to discuss how new trends affect various aspects of the music community.

Integrating a streaming component, the series is able educate on a global scale, bridging together persons of various socio-economic backgrounds and musical genres.

“We are excited to present the first of this amazing series at YouTube Studios to discuss A&R and the Social Media Relationship,” said Chelsea Grant, project manager at VP Records and curator of the series. “This is a topic often overlooked and will be a very eye-opening experience for anyone interested in the music and social media industries.”

To register, please fill out the form HERE, no later than Monday March 11, 2019