Global Jamaica Diaspora Youth Council to Host Inaugural Online Youth Summit

LONDON – The Global Jamaica Diaspora Youth Council (GJDYC) is set to host its inaugural online Youth Summit, from Monday, June 15 to Saturday, June 20.

The theme: Leading Beyond COVID-19: Industries, Impact and Innovation, invites youth within Jamaica and across the Diaspora to think through the challenges and opportunities presented by the pandemic, in critical and purposeful ways.

“We want to leverage the intellectual capital of Jamaican youth across the globe and move the needle forward, by generating policy recommendations and refining advocacy strategies to drive the development we want to see,” said Tanesha Westcarr, Founding Chairperson –GJDYC.

Over 30 Jamaicans will engage in panel discussions covering the arts, agriculture, business, education, health, technology and tourism, among other topics. The Summit coincides with the celebration of Diaspora Day on Tuesday, June 16 and Senator, the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade will bring Remarks.

While Alando Terrelonge, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information will address the summit on Thursday, June 18.

Other speakers include: Dr. David Walcott, Founder of NovaMed, Donnalee Donaldson, Country Director – Educate! Rwanda and Sujae Boswell, recently elected Guild President at The University of the West Indies, Mona. The Youth Summit is being sponsored by Victoria Mutual Building Society.

Dr Jay-Sheree Allen, GJDYC Regional Leader in the West/Midwest USA added, “The Diaspora has made meaningful contributions to Jamaica over the years, but it shouldn’t stop there. We’re really encouraged by the level of interest from the registrants thus far and we’re energized about fostering a deeper level of connectivity, over the long term.”

The webinars will feature two panel discussions daily, with session one running from 11:00am to 1:00pm and session two from 2:00pm to 4:00pm (JA time).

A high-energy entertainment segment will close the week of activities. Registration is free and open at www.globaljayouth.com.