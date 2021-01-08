Multi-Talented Artist Daniel Bartley Jr. sings, “A Change Must Come”

[MIAMI] – For such a time as this, the multi-talented producer, singer/songwriter and composer Daniel Bartley Jr., known to his fans as DBJ, timeless song “A Change Must Come” calls for America to heal and come together.

A Change Must Come lyrics

We gotta come together

Yes we gotta do better

They say we can’t get along

That we cant undo these wrongs

We must rise

Side by side

That no matter what

We can strive

It can be hard

We must try

Make a better world

You and I

DBJ is a consummate entertainer/artist who has performed in many different arenas large and small sharing his love, dedication and passion for music with the world. Love, relationships, and a deeper connection with people have always been the driving force in his creative process.

He is currently the owner of ElijahAmor Studios, a music production/publishing company where he creates music for television, movies and commercials.

He is co-host of a music education blog “The Eargasm Show,” and is a music educator and entrepreneur.

DBJ loves telling compelling stories through his art and gift of music and continues to awe audiences around the world.

Bartley Jr. was born in Cap-Haitian, Haiti, and raised in South Florida. Music has always been a central part of his life.

Whether it was jazz, classical, R&B or pop, DBJ immersed himself in different styles of music from a young age. This diversity has helped shape his sound today.

He studied music at BAK Middle School of the Arts, Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts and Florida Atlantic University’s commercial music program where he learned all aspects of music, both creative and business. At Florida Atlantic University, he specialized in classical and jazz piano, music production and music composition. Management by Mr. Michael R. Crump.

DBJ recently was the lead composer for the highly anticipated short film, The Sweetest Girl, a compelling and provocative love story, set in Haiti, haunted by human trafficking and gun violence.