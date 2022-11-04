SOUTH FLORIDA – Award-winning, acclaimed screenwriters and producers Yanatha Desouvre (“The Sweetest Girl”) and Harry Jeudy, WGAE (A Great Day in Harlem, The Sweetest Girl) announced their latest screenplay, Fragmented Scars, has been named a finalist for the Peachtree Village International Film Festival. The screenplay has also been scheduled for a coveted table reading during the festival this Friday.

Fragmented Scars is being compared to Oscar winners and critically acclaimed films, “Moonlight” (Best Picture), produced and distributed by A24, and “If Beale Street Can Talk” (Best Supporting Actress), produced and distributed by Annapurna Pictures and Emmy Winner “Dopesick.”

According to The Black List, a leading platform for film and TV writers to showcase their screenplays to industry members as well as receive professional feedback, Fragmented Scars “is a thoroughly engaging script that has real potential to succeed within the current film marketplace. For fans of “If Beale Street Can Talk,” “Dopesick” and “Moonlight”, this is a script that deals with an emotionally significant subject matter and tackles real-world issues in a compelling way.”

Crime Thriller

Inspired by true events from Desouvre’s childhood, Fragmented Scars is a true crime thriller. The drama follows the story of Margaret Goodman, a dauntless investigative journalist, who, after death and havoc wreak her community, seeks to find the killers, and bring them to justice, putting her and her family’s lives in imminent danger. The characters are based on Desouvre’s acclaimed novella “Revelations: Roads to Redemption”, part of the Goodman Chronicles series, which has been described as “James Bond meet Idris Elba’s Luther mixed with Mission Impossible, X-Men, and a dash of Haitian Hot Sauce.”

Rave Review

“The writers did a great job of creating a strong leading female character that could certainly garner interest from great actresses. Margaret Goodman is a role that could become a solid vehicle for an actress in her mid-40s, an age range where there is always a need for strong roles The story itself is well-contained and could be successfully executed within a modest budget level range, making it appealing for potential financiers. With a well-built mystery and crime investigation, the film has the potential to have a good performance at the box office, attracting both male and female audiences, thanks to the presence of a strong female protagonist. It’s ultimately a family drama wrapped around a crime mystery.” Children struggle with not seeing eye to eye with their parents. Romances blossom. Deception and betrayal lead to the deteriorating of marriages.” – The Black List.

The Peachtree Village International Film Festival, a launchpad for filmmakers and screenwriters, is an international film, music, and tech festival featuring some of the world’s Best-In-Class indie and mainstream content. PVIFF provides memorable & engaging panels, groundbreaking workshops, immersive concerts, and exclusive events.

Desouvre, born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti raised in Brooklyn, New York, and Philadelphia is a modern-day renaissance man who serves as the lead full-time faculty of entrepreneurship at one of the most diverse and highest enrolled colleges in the country, Miami Dade College, a best-selling author, and an award-winning filmmaker.

Jeudy was born in Brooklyn, New York to parents who immigrated from Haiti. He has over a decade of experience in English, African, and African American literature. Best of all, Jeudy is a prolific screenwriter and poet.

Screenwriters Desouvre and Jeudy are represented by Sharon Parker Frazier of Crystal Ships Agency.