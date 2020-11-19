Multi-Talented Artist Daniel Bartley Jr. aka DBJ will Produce and Co-Compose the Score for Ladouceur’s ‘The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story’

[MIAMI] – The multi-talented producer, singer/songwriter and composer Daniel Bartley Jr., known to his fans as DBJ, has joined the much-anticipated upcoming film, “The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story.” DBJ will produce and be one of the composers for the short film.

The film features Genji Jacques — the actor dubbed the Haitian Denzel Washington — and fellow stars Sandra Justice, Lela Elam, James Pierre, Briana Earhart, Vivianne Saintvil, Haitian icon Marie Michelle Desrosiers, Ayomi Russell, Reanna Ameline and Phoenix Alexis. Samuel Ladouceur (“A Great Day in Harlem,” “Power,” “Boardwalk Empire”) is at the helm as the director.

The plot, written by prolific screenwriter Harry Jeudy (“A Great Day in Harlem”) and acclaimed author Yanatha Desouvre (“Revelations: Roads to Redemption,” one of the top downloaded e-books in Spring 2020 in the African American, mystery thriller and suspense fiction categories on Amazon.com) follows a loving marriage of 25 years that comes to a deadly end when a husband is compelled to tell his wife his most heart-shattering secret while she is on her deathbed. Inspired by true events, “The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story” is a compelling and provocative love story. It’s set in Haiti and is haunted by human trafficking and gun violence.

DBJ is a consummate entertainer/artist who has performed in many different arenas large and small sharing his love, dedication and passion for music with the world. Love, relationships, and a deeper connection with people have always been the driving force in his creative process.

He is currently the owner of ElijahAmor Studios, a music production/publishing company where he creates music for television, movies and commercials. He is co-host of a music education blog “The Eargasm Show,” and is a music educator and entrepreneur. DBJ loves telling compelling stories through his art and gift of music and continues to awe audiences around the world.

“The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story” is part of the second book from the Goodman Chronicles series, “Revelations: Roads to Redemption.” It uses familiar characters from the 2018 novel that explores the characters’ unique emotional journeys.

The storylines of complex, interwoven characters will navigate through larger themes of human connection: guilt, redemption, love and hope.

Those with interest in the film can join the Facebook campaign here.

Bartley Jr. was born in Cap-Haitian, Haiti, and raised in south Florida. Music has always been a central part of his life. Whether it was jazz, classical, R&B or pop, DBJ immersed himself in different styles of music from a young age. This diversity has helped shape his sound today.

He studied music at BAK Middle School of the Arts, Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts and Florida Atlantic University’s commercial music program where he learned all aspects of music, both creative and business. At Florida Atlantic University, he specialized in classical and jazz piano, music production and music composition. Management by Mr. Michael R.Crump)

Jeudy, the film’s screenwriter, is also a poet and has more than a decade of experience in English, African and African American literature. He is the founder and principal owner of Backdoor Entertainment LLC.

Ladouceur has worked on countless short films, major films and television shows such as “Person of Interest,” “Unstoppable,” “Power” and “Boardwalk Empire.” In 2018, he directed and produced the short film, “A Great Day in Harlem,” which is currently airing in major markets nationally on ABC, Fox, CBS and other network affiliates. He is the founder of LA PhiLA Productions and the vice president of Backdoor Entertainment LLC.

Desouvre is a best-selling Amazon.com author, educator and public speaker. His latest novella, “Revelations: Roads to Redemption,” pays homage to Wyclef Jean’s discography. He is also the author of the 2016 novella “

To Whom Much is Given,” the first of the Goodman Chronicles series. Desouvre has been featured in various print publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Daily News, Miami Herald, Miami New Times, Haitian Times, Sentinel HT, HuffPost and Black Enterprise, and on television outlets that include South Florida PBS, NBC and ABC.