JN Bank Florida Representative Office to Host “Community Connection” in Jacksonville

LAUDERDALE LAKES – The JN Bank Florida Representative Office will be in Jacksonville, Florida on November 9, 2018, to host its first “Community Connection” event in that town.

Janice McIntosh, chief representative officer, JN Bank, Florida, said that the upcoming forum will include providing information about the products and services offered by JN Bank: along with Jamaican realtors and housing developers; as well as, government representatives from the National Land Agency (NLA) and the National Housing Trust (NHT).

“We are looking forward to this Jacksonville, Florida venture, to promote Jamaica and JN Bank,” Mrs. McIntosh stated. “Our Florida Representative Office has been holding events in the southern part of Florida over the years. We have ventured further north to Orlando and west to Tampa; however, this will be our first event in Jacksonville and we are looking forward to it.”

She also stated that it was an opportune time for Jamaicans in Jacksonville to come out and discover the quality of real estate and investment ventures in Jamaica, so that they can make informed decisions about investing in their homeland.

“It will be an interactive, informal, fun session with great Jamaican food and Jamaican music, to reflect our country’s warmth and hospitality,” she promised.

The forum will be held at Omni Hotels & Resorts, 245 Water Street, Jacksonville, Florida at 5:30 p.m. And, persons are encouraged to register here.

JN Bank is the third largest commercial bank in Jamaica, with Representative Offices in: Florida, USA; Canada and the United Kingdom.

Personnel from these offices link with members of the Jamaican Diaspora. Their major objectives are to: inform participants about economic development trends in Jamaica; and facilitate links with corporate entities and government agencies, through which they can access information about real estate developments, and other investments opportunities.

The event in Jacksonville is targeted to attract former Jamaican residents, or descendants of Jamaicans in the USA, who are interested in buying or building a home in Jamaica; and other areas of investment.

Mrs McIntosh said that, “the information to be highlighted at the forum, will bring clarity and we anticipate positive responses from persons who are interested in conducting business in Jamaica while residing in the USA.”

“These events offer opportunities for Florida residents to network with business persons from Jamaica, who are seeking to establish links with persons in the USA, who are keen about doing business in their homeland,” she maintained.