City of Miramar Mayor Hosts 2nd Annual Aviation Expo Sponsored By Spirit Airlines

MIRAMAR – Come experience Aviation up-close-and-personal during Mayor Wayne M. Messam’s 2nd annual 2018 Aviation Expo sponsored by Spirit Airlines.

The event will be held Friday, December 7th for Broward and Miami Dade County Schools and Saturday, December 8th is Community Day, open to the public from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

The Expo will take place at The Miramar Amphitheater, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027. ADMISSION IS FREE!

On Friday, December 7th, the doors will open for a unique interactive experience for students throughout Broward and Miami-Dade County Public Schools in addition to private and homeschool students.

The event will recreate the airport experience from beginning to end. Hands-on interactive areas will be showcased and displayed – Drones and Drone Simulators, Aircraft Flight simulators, static displays and a KID Zone. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office will be on-site with the BSO Helicopters as well.

On Saturday, December 8th, the experience is amplified with not only the recreation of the airport experience, but will also feature a VEX Robotics competition with Broward County Schools.

Spirit Airlines recruiters will be on-site Friday and Saturday, to meet and greet with students and visitors attending the Aviation Expo.

“Miramar is an international hub for aviation and the goal is to introduce and expose as many children, young adults and residents—particularly those in the STEM programs—about the vast opportunities in aviation. I encourage the South Florida community to participate—especially the youth,” said Mayor Wayne Messam.

“Based right here in Miramar, Spirit Airlines is proud to be supporting the Miramar Aviation Expo,” said Laurie Villa, Spirit Airlines’ Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “We are dedicated to teaching and inspiring future aviators of all ages and we could not be more proud to do it right here in own backyard. With over 800 team members working in Miramar, I have no doubt some of the participants attending this expo may one day find themselves working on or even piloting one of our aircraft.”

Joining Spirit Airlines as Aviation Expo Partners are Broward County Aviation Department, Broward County Public Schools, Richard P. Hall Eagles Foundation, Miramar Park of Commerce, Comcast Cable and Broward College.

Expo partners include: JetBlue Airlines, Republic Airlines, Atlantis Aviation, The Broward Sheriff’s Office, Latino Pilots Association, STEM for Kids, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, Florida Memorial University, Miami-Dade College, Florida International University and the Civil Air Patrol.

Expand your horizons with a layover at The Miramar Amp – Flight time is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m