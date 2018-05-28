Little Haiti Commemorates Its Anniversary of Official Recognition

MIAMI – The Haitian-American Community commemorates the second anniversary of the official recognition of Little Haiti.

It took a 16-year campaign led by FANM and supported by many others to reach this milestone. When the Haitians were released from several detention centers around the U.S, they settled in Little Haiti: an abandoned, depressed, and neglected area.

Through hard work, sheer resilience and determination, Haitian immigrants transformed Little Haiti into an inclusive and culturally diverse Mecca. Little Haiti is at a critical junction in its history. It is the fastest gentrified area in the nation today, which gives us an opportunity to invest so that those who built it can partake and benefit from the changes.

As we commemorate the second year of the official recognition of Little Haiti, we invite local governments to work with community based organizations and concerned citizens to empower Little Haiti to become a sustainable and thriving community.

FANM recommends the following for Little Haiti:

Award no new SAPs (Special Area Plan) until there is a comprehensive plan against displacement in Little Haiti.

Identify and secure commercial spaces for Little Haiti businesses that are being displaced.

Craft an Economic Development Plan for Little Haiti.

Develop a robust program to help low income and elderly home owners to get their homes up to code and reduce the risk of foreclosures.

Allocate resources from the Miami $100 million fund to develop and built affordable housing.

Insure that Little Haiti is designated as a Qualified Opportunity Zone and be included in any empowerment and enterprise initiatives.

Support FANM’s efforts to make Little Haiti 100 percent resilient.

“Little Haiti is an exciting area in which to live/work/study/play. We must do our best to maintain its history and legacy,” said Marleine Bastien, Executive Director of FANM, “As we commemorate the second year of Little Haiti official recognition, let us endeavor together to turn Little Haiti into a neighborhood of opportunity.”

It is vital to preserve publicly-owned land for community control. For Little Haiti to remain an international visitors’ destination, it must preserve Little Haiti’s cultural identity.

FANM’s mission is to empower low to moderate income families socially, financially, and politically and to give them the tools to transform their communities.