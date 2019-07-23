North Miami Councilman Appointed to Serve as Chairman of Sister Cities Int’l Membership Committee

North Miami – On Saturday, July 20, San Antonio’s Mayor and Sister Cities International (SCI) Chairman Ron Nirenberg appointed North Miami Councilman Alix Desulme, Ed.D. to serve as Chairman of the Membership Committee.

Desulme’s new leadership role also includes an appointment to the SCI Executive Committee.

Both appointments took place at the Board of Directors Meeting during the Annual Conference in Houston, Texas.

“I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to lead my peers around the globe as we recruit community leaders to promote peace through relationships centered on cultural, educational, information and trade exchanges,” said Desulme.

As Chairman of the Membership Committee, Desulme will be tasked with recruiting cities throughout the world to join the organization and advance the mission of SCI.

All committee chairpersons serve on the Executive Committee of SCI.

This is Desulme’s third appointment within the organization. In 2018, Desulme was also elected to serve on the Board of Directors, overseen by the Chairman. The term runs until 2021.

Founded by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956, Sister Cities International serves as the national membership organization for 500 member communities with relationships in over 2,000 communities in more than 140 countries.

Sister Cities International unites tens of thousands of citizen diplomats and volunteers who work tirelessly to promote the organizations’ mission of creating world peace and understanding through economic and sustainable development programs, youth and education projects, arts and culture, and humanitarian assistance.