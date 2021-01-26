PM Mia Mottley and Cedella Marley Among AFUWI 2021 Awardees

[New York, NY] – Barbadian Prime Minister Hon. Mia Mottley and Cedella Marley, OD, CEO of TUFF Gong International are among seven distinguished recipients to receive awards at the 24th annual “The Legacy Continues” Gala Awards of the American Foundation for the University of the West Indies (AFUWI).

The stellar virtual event scheduled for February 21, 2021, is the Foundation’s premier annual fund raiser which provides scholarships for students of the five campuses of The University of the West Indies (UWI) in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Antigua and the Open Campus.

“The Legacy Continues” Gala Awards Recipients

Prime Minister Mia Mottley – “The Legacy Award”

– “The Legacy Award” Cedella Marley , OD, CEO of TUFF Gong International – “The Chancellor’s Award For Excellence in Global Leadership”

, OD, CEO of TUFF Gong International – “The Chancellor’s Award For Excellence in Global Leadership” Arlene Isaacs- Lowe , Global Head of CSR, President, Moody’s Foundation – “The Vice Chancellor’s Achievement Award”

, Global Head of CSR, President, Moody’s Foundation – “The Vice Chancellor’s Achievement Award” Dr. Jermaine Omar McCalpin , Chair, African and African American Studies Research Interests, New Jersey City University -“The Pelican Award”

, Chair, African and African American Studies Research Interests, New Jersey City University -“The Pelican Award” David Mullings , Founder, Chairman and CEO, Blue Major Capital Partners- “The Chancellor’s Award For Excellence in Business Leadership”

, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Blue Major Capital Partners- “The Chancellor’s Award For Excellence in Business Leadership” Amanda Seales , Actress, Activist, Artist and Media Personality – “The Caribbean Luminary Award”

, Actress, Activist, Artist and Media Personality – “The Caribbean Luminary Award” WBLS and Dahved Levy “The Trailblazer Award For Excellence in Community Engagement”

The awardees celebrate Caribbean heritage and their individual contributions in varied sectors including politics and nation building, music, acting, media, entrepreneurship, business, academia and education.

For the past 23 years the AFUWI awards have been hosted in New York City where the AFUWI is headquartered. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be a completely virtual production.

Click here to make a donation and for more information on AFUWI.