FANM Applauds Biden Administration’s Federal Register Announcement for Haiti

[MIAMI] – Today, the Biden Administration announced that, on August 3rd, 2021, it will publish the Federal Register for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for eligible Haitians currently residing in the United States. This could allow over 150,000 Haitians to remain in the United States with legal standing. Eligible immigrants must prove they entered the United States on or before July 29, 2021. Once granted, their TPS status would last for up to 18 months. FANM applauds this decision and stands ready to assist members with the application process.

Marleine Bastien, Executive Director of Family Action Network Movement (FANM), stated, “We applaud and commend the Biden Administration’s decision to publish the Federal Register for TPS for Haiti. I also commend its decision to extend the date to July 29, 2021 as I requested during Secretary Mayorkas passage in Little Haiti. I’m so happy that we’ll be able to deliver good news to those who came after May 21, 2021 and have been calling incessantly for news.

As we celebrate this encouraging news, we ask the Biden administration to:

Release all Haitian refugees and immigrants who have been detained for months without the basic rights of due process. Facilitate the return of all refugees/immigrants who were falsely deported under Title 42.

Nene Altidor, an undocumented immigrant from Haiti said, “ I came to the U.S. in 2012 because I was facing political persecution. I’m unable to work to care for my U.S.-born child Woudemayel Jean Pierre Altidor because I have not been able to work. This decision makes my heart smile.

Campaign Efforts

Over the past 4 years, FANM and its partners have built an extensive and sustainable campaign. Especially around TPS redesignation for Haïti and for other nations. In addition, they have targeted elected officials, rallied in front of ICE buildings and held press conferences. Plus, provided educational resources, launched petitions/social media campaigns, but most importantly, organized impacted community members to speak for themselves in front of D.C. lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. In an effort to find a permanent solution for TPS recipients and DACA holders.

Pass the Dream and Promise Act

Join FNAM to call on the U.S. Senate to pass the Dream and Promise Act now . Please find your Senate members here. Ask them to pass legislation to protect deserving DACA and TPS recipients.