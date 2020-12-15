3190 Commerce Center Commercial Rehabilitation Project in Miramar Grand Opens Today

[MIRAMAR] – Current Capital & Economic & Business Development with the City of Miramar will hold a GRAND OPENING ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, December 15th 2020 at 3:00pm for the 3190 Commerce Center commercial rehabilitation project.

Attending the ceremony along with Todd Nepola, City of Miramar’s Mayor Wayne Messam, Vice-Mayor Alexandra Davis, Commissioner Winston Barnes, Commissioner Maxwell Chambers, and Commissioner Yvette Colbourne.

3190 Commerce Center features:

2.1 acre property with a 1-story, 34,700 square foot commercial building

Façade renovation with new landscaping, lighting and signage.

The Project is part of City’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) commercial rehabilitation program which allows owners to leverage their investment dollars with CDBG funds.

This is the fourth project completed with owner Todd Nepola. Capital Real Estate Group has Retail and Office Space For Lease throughout Broward County, Florida.