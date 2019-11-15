Hampton Art Lovers Presents Point Comfort Art + Fair during Miami Art Week

MIAMI – Hampton Art Lovers (HAL) introduces their Point Comfort Art Fair + Show, December 5-8, 2019, in historic Overtown at the Historic Ward Rooming House (249 NW 9th Street, Miami FL 33136).

The Point Comfort Art Show provides a platform for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) museums to showcase their collection of the African American masters of American fine art at the largest art exposition in North America.

The Point Comfort Art Fair showcases modern masters of black art and emerging contemporary artists that speak to the future of black art.

This year HAL will feature selections from the (HBCU) Spelman College Museum of Fine Art. The jointly curated exhibition will feature “Home: The Beverly Buchanan Collection” and “Barrington Watson: The Spelman Years.” The art show is sponsored by the Southeast Overtown Park West Community Redevelopment Agency.

Point Comfort Art Fair + Show is an art exhibition inside the gallery and an art fair behind the gallery in a fully enclosed, climate-controlled tent.

The name “Point Comfort” is derived from the place in colonial Virginia where captives from the West African Kingdom of Ndongo (Angola) arrived in 1619. This marked the inception of American slavery and what we call the beginning of African American Art.

The people of Ndongo and other African tribes were stripped of their native tongues, and many of their traditions here in America, and through tremendous adversity, remnants of these lost traditions continue to express themselves in the song, dance, art and crafts of today’s African American community.

“Point Comfort” celebrates those remnants.

“Miami Art Week / Art Basel is the premier cultural expo of the Western hemisphere, and the visibility it provides for African America art is vast. Its a world exchange of art and ideas. Point Comfort Art Fair + Show in Overtown presents a seat at this table, showcasing African-Americas art for all people to admire and acquire. We set the foundation with a collection from the Spelman College Museum of Fine Art for show, providing an HBCU Art Museum a platform to showcase surrounded by works for sale by established contemporary artists.”- Christopher Norwood, Co-Founder, Hampton Art Lovers

“In furtherance of the implementation of the Historic Overtown Culture and Entertainment Master Plan, the Hampton Art Lovers exhibition in Overtown once again is becoming a global destination of unique culture, history, and entertainment.” – Neil Shiver, Executive Director, Southeast Overtown Park West CRA.

HAL’s key contribution to Miami Art Week in 2018 was the exhibition Elizabeth Catlett and the Hampton Arts Tradition and Ernie Barnes: Eyes Closed. The Elizabeth Catlett exhibition presented 30 works on paper by Elizabeth Catlett, on loan from Hampton University (HBCU), while the Ernie Barnes at fair featured 25 original paintings and prints for sale in Overtown.

Point Comfort Art Fair + Show Schedule

Operating Hours: Thu, Dec 05 through Mon, Dec 09 | 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Wed | Dec 04 | 4:00pm – 8:00pm | VIP | Press Preview and Spelman Alumni Reception

Thu | Dec 05 | 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM | VIP | Opening Reception Sponsored by Wilkie D. Ferguson Dr. Bar Association

Fri | Dec 06 | 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM | Indaba Art Conversations: “Hampton Arts Tradition” with Musa Hixson, BUCK! and Phil Shung moderated by Dr. Lindon Malone-Colon (Hampton University, Dean, Liberal Arts, and Education)

Fri | Dec 06 | 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM | Indaba Art Conversations with Dr. Michael Eric Dyson (Moderated by Dr. James Peterson) followed by Book Signing “Jay-Z: Made in America.” Also featuring Hampton Art Lovers commissioned limited edition prints of the illustrations from “Jay-Z: Made in America” by Everett Dyson and sponsored by Florida New Majority with a reception to follow.

Sat | Dec 06 | 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM | Indaba Art Conversations: “Home: The Art of Beverly Buchanan” with Anne Collins Smith (Curator of Collections of Spelman College Museum of Fine Art) moderated by Dr. Linda Malone-Colon (Hampton University Dean of Liberal Arts and Education)

Sat | Dec 7 | 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM | Indaba Art Conversations: “The Art of Patronage: Collecting and Valuing Our Culture” featuring Artist Bisa Butler with MoAna Luu (Chief Content & Creative Officer for Essence Magazine) and Anne Collins Smith (Curator of Collections at Spelman College Museum of Fine Art) Sponsored by Essence Magazine & Hosted By Spelman Alumni and Concerned African Women Inc.

Sat | Dec 7 | 10:00 PM – 2:00 AM | Indaba After Party: “Good Times” (Rare Grooves and Classic Samples) Hosted By Hampton Art Lovers