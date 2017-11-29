The Bahamas Voted Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Island Destination

Bahamas recognized at World Travel Awards 2017 for Third Consecutive Year



NASSAU, Bahamas – For the third consecutive year, The Bahamas has been named the Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Island Destination by the World Travel Awards (WTA) in the Caribbean and North America Category.

The Bahamas was also nominated for World’s Leading Cruise Destination and World’s Leading Wedding Destination.

The Bahamas surpassed Anguilla, Mustique, Saint Lucia and Turks & Caicos to capture the elite award. The Bahamas was also nominated for six categories in the region, including: the Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Destination, Caribbean’s Leading Beach Destination, Caribbean’s Leading Dive Destination, Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination, Caribbean’s Leading Romantic Destination and Caribbean’s Leading Destination.

Hon. Dionisio D’Aguilar, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation Minister said receiving the award reflects positively on the industry.

“We are thrilled to receive the award of leading luxury destination yet again from the World Travel Awards (WTA). It’s a great tribute to The Bahamas and it speaks volumes of the high quality of experiences we continue to create for visitors. It is our hope that more people can discover the beauty of The Islands Of The Bahamas and enjoy some of the same or create new experiences that impressed WTA,” D’Aguilar remarked.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism also received a nomination for the Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board.

Last year, The Bahamas received the Leading Luxury Destination Island award and various Bahamian resorts were also named Best in the Caribbean. These resorts included Atlantis, Paradise Island – Caribbean’s Leading Casino Resort; Tiamo Resort – Caribbean’s Leading Green Resort; Sandals Emerald Bay Golf, Tennis & Spa Resort – Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All-Inclusive Resort 2016 and Musha Cay – Caribbean’s Leading Private Island Resort.

The World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry. Today, the WTA is recognized globally as the hallmark of quality with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.