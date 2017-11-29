Courtleigh Hotel & Suites Named ‘Best EP Property’ at 2017 Hospitality Jamaica Awards

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Courtleigh Hotel and Suites, the premier address for discerning visitors to Jamaica’s capital, was among the big winners at the 2017 Hospitality Jamaica Awards.

The Courtleigh was honored with the Best EP Property award for hotels with 100+, besting such notable other finalists as Half Moon and Round Hill Hotel and Villas.

“We’re especially proud to receive this award, which truly is a team honor shared by all of our dedicated staff and associates,” said Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing & Sales for The Courtleigh Hotel Group. “The judging criteria and general competition among EP hotels in Jamaica is very high. This award validates our uncompromising product standards and service delivery.”

The 128-room property located in the heart of New Kingston caters to both business and leisure travelers alike, offering all of the modern comforts and amenities of much larger properties, plus warm, personalized service and hospitality. The combination creates a uniquely intimate and relaxing guest experience more in the tradition of Jamaica’s classic guesthouses and romantic inns than a typical city hotel.

“Since our very first day in operation, guest satisfaction has been our top priority,” said Kevin Hendrickson, Managing Director of The Courtleigh Hotel Group. “It’s extremely gratifying to see the extensive effort and investment we continue to make in training and product enhancement reflected in this award.”

In addition to phenomenal service, guests of The Courtleigh Hotel also benefit from the property’s ideal location, mere minutes from s Devon House, The Bob Marley Museum, and Emancipation Park, as well as Kingston’s financial district, embassies, and government offices.

In order to be considered for Hospitality Jamaica Awards, nominees must be registered or licensed with the Jamaica Tourist Board, or the Tourism Product Development Company, and remain compliant with all applicable standards within the tourism industry. Nominees must also provide exceptional customer service, engage in the continuous upgrading and training of staff, and contribute to improving the overall quality of Jamaica’s tourism industry.

The 2017 Hospitality Jamaica Award is the latest in a string of recent honors for The Courtleigh. The property’s head bartender, Anthony Bascoe, received the Jamaica Hotel and Tourism Association’s (JHTA) Employee of the Year Award in June 2017. Mr. Hendrickson was named “Hospitality Personality Of The Year” at the 2016 Hospitality Jamaica Awards. Mr. Hendrickson also received a JHTA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016 and, most notably, was honored with The Order of Distinction in The Rank of Commander, as part of National Heroes Day celebrations held in October 2017.