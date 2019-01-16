Grammy Winning Artist Estelle Presents Lovers Rock Live with Intimate Performances

NEW YORK – Grammy Award winning artist Estelle will hit the East Coast this February with intimate performances as she presents the ‘Estelle Experience’ beginning in New York on February 6th and continuing onto Philadelphia, Virginia, Atlanta and Nashville, with more cities to be announced later.

Prior to the East Coast run, Estelle will also hit Montego Bay, Jamaica at the end of January.

On January 30th, she will perform a set at a special live concert at Usain Bolt Tracks and Records, Montego Bay will be held to launch the 40th anniversary of VP Records and celebrate the annual series.

The concert will also include performances by Alborosie, Beenie Man, Christopher Martin, Shenseea, Teejay, and Raging Fyah as well as guest appearances from some of Reggae music’s biggest stars. “Strictly the Best Live” will be a one of a kind multimedia album launch promotion which includes RETV, TVJ and FAME FM in Jamaica, Radio link ups globally, live streaming on YouTube and watch parties in Ocho Rios, Kingston, New York, Atlanta and Fort Lauderdale.

On the following night, January 31st, she will do a solo show with a full live band at the Coral Cliff Gaming & Entertainment Center.

“I want fans to feel close to me and experience a great show from beginning to end, said Estelle. “When I give my fans this show, I want them to walk away feeling like they not only experienced a great concert but to give people the story of my parents, Mike & Deen and a personal look into the story of who I am.”

Estelle Tour Dates

February 6th

Baby’s All Right

Brooklyn, NY

February 7th

The Fillmore Philadelphia

Philadelphia. PA

February 10th

Birchmere

Alexandria, VA

February 11th

City Winery

Atlanta, GA

February 12th

City Winery

Nashville, TN

