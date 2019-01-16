Grammy Winning Artist Estelle Presents Lovers Rock Live with Intimate Performances
NEW YORK – Grammy Award winning artist Estelle will hit the East Coast this February with intimate performances as she presents the ‘Estelle Experience’ beginning in New York on February 6th and continuing onto Philadelphia, Virginia, Atlanta and Nashville, with more cities to be announced later.
The Estelle Experience will give fans a chance to hear the story behind “Lovers Rock” from Estelle herself. Inspired by her parents love story, the album “Lovers Rock” was released last September and features songs “Love Like Ours” featuring Tarrus Riley, “Better”, “Lights Out”, “Meet Up” featuring Maleek Berry and “So Easy” featuring Luke James, which has been climbing the Urban AC Charts, currently sitting at 26. Attendees can also expect special surprise guest performers at select shows.
Prior to the East Coast run, Estelle will also hit Montego Bay, Jamaica at the end of January.
On January 30th, she will perform a set at a special live concert at Usain Bolt Tracks and Records, Montego Bay will be held to launch the 40th anniversary of VP Records and celebrate the annual series.
The concert will also include performances by Alborosie, Beenie Man, Christopher Martin, Shenseea, Teejay, and Raging Fyah as well as guest appearances from some of Reggae music’s biggest stars. “Strictly the Best Live” will be a one of a kind multimedia album launch promotion which includes RETV, TVJ and FAME FM in Jamaica, Radio link ups globally, live streaming on YouTube and watch parties in Ocho Rios, Kingston, New York, Atlanta and Fort Lauderdale.
On the following night, January 31st, she will do a solo show with a full live band at the Coral Cliff Gaming & Entertainment Center.
“I want fans to feel close to me and experience a great show from beginning to end, said Estelle. “When I give my fans this show, I want them to walk away feeling like they not only experienced a great concert but to give people the story of my parents, Mike & Deen and a personal look into the story of who I am.”
Estelle Tour Dates
February 6th
Baby’s All Right
Brooklyn, NY
February 7th
The Fillmore Philadelphia
Philadelphia. PA
February 10th
Birchmere
Alexandria, VA
February 11th
City Winery
Atlanta, GA
February 12th
City Winery
Nashville, TN
