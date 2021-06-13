Celebrate National Caribbean-American Heritage Month with Island Space and History Fort Lauderdale

[FORT LAUDERDALE] – History Fort Lauderdale, proud steward of our community’s past by making our heritage accessible and engaging to residents and visitors, in conjunction with nonprofit Island SPACE, will present “The Island Imprint: Legends, Locals and Landscapes of the Caribbean” through June 30 during National Caribbean-American Heritage Month.

The fine art exhibition will be showcased in the New River Inn (231 SW Second Avenue). It features imaginative, colorful portraits and slice-of-life scenery from local award-winning artists.

“It is an honor to work with Island SPACE, once again, to produce this culturally significant and visually thought-provoking fine art exhibit,” said Patricia Zeiler, executive director of History Fort Lauderdale. “We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors back to History Fort Lauderdale. With this fascinating glimpse of the influencers, settings and local residents that helped shape island life.”

Celebrating Broward’s Caribbean Heritage

This is the third staging in a multiyear initiative celebrating Broward County’s Caribbean heritage. The exhibit will spotlight the works of several Jamaican artist-contributors including photographer and curator David I. Muir. He’ll be sharing a selection of photos from his “Santiago de Cuba” collection. The collection recently placed in the Florida Magazine Association awards for Best Photography. Other artists include Charles “Mark Phi” Smart (philanthropic ARTivist) sharing pieces from his “Jamaica Heroes Modernized” collection. Mark Cameron (painter and photographer) showcasing selections from his “Reggae Icons” and Paul Blackwood (painter) lending landscapes from his general collection.

“Broward County is fortunate to have an active, engaged and talented consortium of Caribbean artists who continually contribute to the vibrant fabric of the community,” said Calibe Thompson, executive director of Island SPACE. “We’re delighted to showcase their colorful, vibrant visual storytelling through ‘The Island Imprint: Legends, Locals and Landscapes of the Caribbean.’ We hope this exhibit will open the minds of those who see it to embrace diverse cultures. Especially the warm, welcoming culture of our islands.”

Multicultural Exhibits

History Fort Lauderdale is proud to showcase a variety of annual multicultural exhibits. Highlighting African American, Caribbean and Latin artists sharing their views of history. Permanent exhibits include “The Bryans of Fort Lauderdale”. This exhibit allows guests to experience the story of the City of Fort Lauderdale as told through the pioneer family. The one that shaped its development from an agricultural outpost in 1896 to a bustling city in the 1920’s. To its current status as a leading Metropolis. “Juliette Lange: A Portrait of a Mezzo Soprano,” a fashion and lifestyle glimpse of the socially prominent Fort Lauderdale resident with a lauded career as a star vocalist of musical comedy, plus “Archaeology of the New River” and a multitude of narratives and photos sharing the history of other founding families of Fort Lauderdale.

Admission

Admission to “The Island Imprint: Legends, Locals and Landscapes of the Caribbean” is free with History Fort Lauderdale general museum admission – $15 for adults; $12 for seniors and $7 for students (through age 22 with a valid student ID). Admission is free for members, military and children ages six and under. Tickets are available online at http://bit.ly/HistoryFortLauderdaleTickets.

CDC Guidelines

In compliance with local and state health guidelines, visitors will be required to wear a mask. In addition to practicing safe social distancing of six feet apart. Hand sanitizer will be available at the front desk admission point. Plus all surfaces will be thoroughly cleaned multiple times a day. Additionally, guests will be asked to sign-in, daily, for contact tracing.