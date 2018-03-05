South Florida Jamaican Alumni celebrate 14th Annual True Blue Weekend & Ziadie Cup

14th Annual True Blue Weekend & Ziadie Cup takes place April 6th-7th, 2018

MIRAMAR – On April 6th and 7th, the 14th Annual True Blue Weekend/Dennis Ziadie Cup will overwhelm the South Florida community of Miramar/Pembroke Pines.

On April 6th old classmates, childhood friends and neighbors will rekindle friendships at the True Blue Welcome Party at Grand Café in Pembroke Pines.

On April 7th, 2018 soccer enthusiasts from Canada, the Caribbean, Central and South America will converge on Vizcaya Park to demonstrate their soccer prowess and alumni spirit.

The 2-day event is hosted by The St. George’s College Old Boys Association of Florida, Inc. (STGCOBAFL) and The Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida, Inc. (JCOBAFL).

Brimming with enthusiasm, Norman Hemming, Vice President of JCOBAFL, opined: “We are extremely excited about this year’s True Blue weekend and Dennis Ziadie Cup. This annual fundraising events gives us the opportunity to provide scholarships to JC and STGC high schools students while honoring the legacy of Dennis Ziadie”

The True Blue weekend is an expansion from the annual Ziadie Cup soccer match between The St. George’s College Old Boys Association of Florida, Inc. and The Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida, Inc.

The annual match commemorates and honors, Dennis Ziadie, who coached both schools to Manning Cup victories. Each year, this event draws close to two thousand soccer enthusiasts and supporters.

This year takes on added importance as it coincides with the announcement by David Beckham of a Major League soccer franchise for South Florida.

2018 True Blue weekend events