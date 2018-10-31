Jamaican Women of Florida to host cultural event: It’s Run-A-Boat Time Again!

SOUTH FLORIDA – Get ready … for a second year, Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) hosts its cultural event with an educational flair. The second annual Run-A-Boat will take place on Saturday, November 17, 2018, on the grounds and pavilion of Holy Sacrament Episcopal Church on University Drive just North of Sheridan.

The fun begins at 1:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m. “we nice it up like it’s a yard-style day party”, according to JWOF President, Ms. Camille Edwards.

What’s a Run-A-Boat?

Ms. Edwards went on to explain in her childhood days growing up in Jamaica, after a day of ‘free labor’ to repair/rebuild the church, the men would get together and cook whatever was available ground provisions, curried goat, fried fish, etc. There was also music, laughter, dominoes and fun for the whole family. “It’s the same thing, at the JWOF Run-A-Boat,“ she added.

For the kids there will be lots to do and to learn about the Jamaican cultural heritage. “We’ll teach them how to play marbles, hop scotch, rounders, hula-hoop, with prizes and surprises. They’ll read Anansi stories to them and maybe they will read to us too”. For adults, they can come out and indulge in the nostalgia of the moment, a reminder of how it used to be. You can join the kids in their games or what about some Ludo or dominoes?

Helping us to set the cultural stage is South Florida’s own Lady of All Things Jamaican, performer Dr. Susan Davis (stage name Dr. Sue). She will take us down the cultural path as only she can. And, Steve Higgins “the Jamaican Tenor” will also help us to create a cultural experience with his folk songs.

Run-A-Boat is also a fundraiser too. Your donation will support JWOF projects including the Melody House for disadvantaged young females, JWOF annual scholarships and other charitable missions across the Diaspora. Come prepared to contribute with your participation in the 50/50 raffle, a “win/win” deal. Event tickets are now on sale for $5.00 each. Children under 5 years of age will enter free.

Want tickets? See a JWOF member or call us at 561 320-1391.

Just like last year, there will be food vendors offering old Jamaican favorites like fried sprat and hard dough bread, roast yam, sugar cane, jerk chicken, jelly coconut, pudding and much more. Come for lunch and stay for dinner. Lots to snack on in between meals. The ‘bar’ offers an assortment of alcoholic and none alcoholic beverages. Don’t miss the rum punch and sorrel which was sold out early last. Plan to come early and stay long.

Put on your dancing shoes. “We are going to make it real with mento, ska, rock steady and reggae. Enjoy music all day and into the evening coming to us from favorite Jamaican local disc jockey – DJ Mark Swaby.

President Edwards reminded us that it’s time to kick off the Christmas shopping season with JWOF’s ‘tried and true’ vendors. “This year, we bring you more vendors with a focus on “buy from our own for your own”. There will be an assortment of old favorites from some authentic Jamaican vendors like Jackie’s awesome leather bags, Richard Blackford’s art, Bella Mia beads and silver jewelry, and other vendors offering more art, jewelry, clothes, food produce and much more. Then there will be children’s books from Reading Pays More. “There’s something promised for everyone. Come and join us for a family fun day. See you there”.