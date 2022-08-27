Skip Marley Releases New Single ‘Jane’ Featuring Ayra Starr

SOUTH FLORIDA – Two-time GRAMMY® Award nominated songwriter and musician Skip Marley returns with a brand new single titled ‘Jane’ featuring Nigerian-based Afropop sensation Ayra Starr. Listen HERE.

An irresistible end-of-summer jam, ‘Jane’ was produced by Rykeyz (who also produced Skip’s #1 single ‘Slow Down’ with H.E.R., as well as hit songs by Jessie Reyez, Ari Lennox, Demi Lovato, and Rick Ross, among others). Recorded in Miami, the single comes with an official music video directed by Mid Jordan, featuring both Marley and Starr.

Watch the official music video for ‘Jane’ Featuring Ayra Starr.

Speaking on his latest single, Marley shares: “‘Jane’ is really about finding that thing in your life to keep you balanced and free from stress. It was a good common ground for Ayra and I to instantly connect and set the vibe.”

North American Festival Tour

Currently, Skip Marley is on his North American festival tour. The tour includes headlining slots at Beacon Park in Detroit, MI tomorrow night. As well as SummerStage in Central Park, NYC on September 26. On September 21, the young Marley will commence his headlining CHANGE TOUR, starting in Toronto, Canada. For tickets and more information, go to: www.skipmarley.com/tour

‘Jane’ Ft. Ayra Starr follows his last single, ‘Change’ released earlier this year via Tuff Gong/Island Records. Produced and co-written by Oscar Holter (The Weeknd, Coldplay, Katy Perry, P!nk,) the feel-good, reggae tinged track brought all of the positive vibes at a time where the world needs it most and signified a new chapter for Skip Marley who is currently working on his debut album. Listen to ‘Change‘ HERE.

Awards and Accolades

Skip Marley earned his first RIAA Gold certified single for the #1 global smash ‘Slow Down’ with GRAMMY® Award-winning artist H.E.R. With over 200 million global streams, the song became the quickest and biggest-streaming song in Marley family history. Plus, it elevated Skip to over 440 million total global artist streams. It was the first time a Jamaican-born artist reached the #1 spot on the Billboard Adult R&B chart. At the same time, Skip became the first Jamaican-born artist inside the Top 15 on Billboard‘s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart in nearly a decade and a half (since Sean Paul and Keyshia Cole in 2006 with “When You Gonna Give It Up to Me”). The track spent 3 weeks at #1 at R&B Radio.

Skip was nominated for two Grammy Awards (Best R&B song and Best Reggae Album) and two Soul Train Music Awards, an NAACP Image award, and Best New Artist at the iHeart Music Awards.