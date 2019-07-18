The S Hotel Jamaica – Shaking Up Montego Bay’s Hip Strip

SOUTH FLORIDA – The S Hotel Jamaica is easily the best-looking place on the popular Hip Strip in Montego Bay.

The modern boutique hotel located just 10 minutes from the Sangsters International Airport is owned by Jamaican entrepreneur Chris Issa, a long- respected business leader with a passion and enthusiasm for Jamaican hospitality.

This exciting new property adds a unique destination to Montego Bay, which is long known for its all-inclusive resorts and big box hotel chains.

The S offers 120 tastefully appointed rooms that include a 1,000 plus square-feet sky club, spa suite offering sweeping views of the ocean from two levels. Small touches such as a set of dominos, a turntable on which to spin a Bob Marley album, and iconic Red Stripe beer bottles, serving as vases, complete the décor.

As you wander around the hotel you will find wood carvings, handmade furniture, woven textiles, and paintings that showcases the skills of local artists and craftsmen.

A variety of books on Jamaican history and lifestyle can be found throughout, as well as straw hats in red, gold, and green, worn by staff, and used as accent pieces on counters and tabletops.

The hotel’s restaurants carry the flavor of Jamaica with a diverse offering of local dishes- jerked meats; callalloo, delicious ackee and saltfish- as well as a choice of fine seafoods and steaks. Cozy up to the bars and enjoy an Appleton rum and coke or choose from an extensive range of signature cocktails.

After a spin at the gym and a haughty breakfast, you can choose a relaxing massage at the Irie Baths and Spa; settle under a signature red umbrella by the pool; take your best selfie at the gorgeous glass-enclosed infinity rooftop pool, or take a swim at the world-famous Doctor’s Cave Beach, with lounge chairs and umbrellas to accommodate your beach experience.

Extending warm hospitality to tourists, business professionals, and locals alike, Montego Bay’s S Hotel Jamaica is unpretentious and inclusive, fostering connections among people and instilling a sense that everyone is welcome.

Signature Scenes at the S Hotel Jamaica