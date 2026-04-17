Ernie Smith: A Reggae Legend Remembered

MIAMI — Ernie Smith, whose folksy songs helped soothe Jamaicans during the turbulent 1970s, died here on April 16 at the University of Miami Hospital. He was 80.

His wife, Claudette Bailey Smith, told South Florida Caribbean News that he underwent surgery on April 9. This was two days after being admitted to hospital. Following that procedure, Smith was placed in the Intensive Care Unit.

She said the singer-songwriter died after suffering “cardiac incidents.”

Smith was born in Kingston, Jamaica’s capital, but raised in rural St. Ann parish. He began recording in the mid-1960s. He scored two hit songs late that decade with Ride On Sammy and Bend Down.

In the 1970s, as Jamaica went through social turmoil, he was a constant on reggae charts. He recorded for the upscale Federal Records. His hits included Pitta Patta, Life is Just For Living, Duppy Gunman and a cover of country singer Kris Kristofferson’s Sunday Morning Coming Down.

Smith migrated to Canada in the late 1970s when many Jamaicans took flight to North America to escape what they believed was a communist takeover of their country. He also lived for a time in South Florida. Later, he returned to Jamaica in the 1990s.

Roger Lewis, guitarist for the Inner Circle band, knew Smith for over 50 years. He described his death as, “Very, very sad news. Ernie was a great guy, Humble and a fantastically-talented songwriter.”

Ernie Smith is survived by his wife, five children and one grandchild.

Mourning His Loss

“Today, we mourn not only the loss of a legendary artist, but also the loss of a remarkable man whose warmth, wisdom, and spirit touched so many lives. Ernie Smith was a true treasure to Jamaica and to the world. Through his timeless music, he gave voice to love, truth, laughter, and the stories of everyday people.”

“Beyond the stage and beyond the spotlight, Ernie was humble, genuine, and deeply caring. He carried himself with grace and always found a way to uplift those around him. His legacy is not only in the songs he leaves behind, but in the hearts he inspired across generations.”

“This is a painful moment for all of us who loved him, worked with him, and admired the extraordinary gift he shared with the world. We take comfort in knowing that his music, message, and memory will continue to live on forever.”

“On behalf of his management team, we sincerely thank everyone for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support during this difficult time.”

“Rest in eternal peace, Ernie Smith. Your voice will never be silenced, and your light will never fade.” – Joanna Marie Robinson – Ernie Smith’s Manager