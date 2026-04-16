Florida Congressional Delegation Urged to Act on TPS for Haitians

TALLAHASSEE – Today, Haitian-American elected officials across Florida, led by State Representative Dotie Joseph (D—North Miami), issued an open letter to members of Florida’s Congressional Delegation urging immediate support for federal legislation to extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians. Importantly, a vote is expected tomorrow morning in Congress.

The letter calls on members of Congress to support H.R. 1689 and the accompanying House Resolution. This action would provide stability to hundreds of thousands of Haitian TPS holders. Furthermore, these communities rely on those TPS holders.

Haitian TPS holders play a vital role in Florida’s economy and workforce. According to the letter, more than 200,000 Haitian TPS recipients nationwide contribute billions annually to the U.S. economy. In Florida alone, approximately 93,000 workers generate an estimated $2.6 billion in economic activity each year.

The letter also highlights that Haitian TPS holders contribute over $1.5 billion in federal, state, and local taxes annually. Additionally, they are deeply embedded in essential industries such as healthcare, agriculture, and manufacturing.

As one of the largest immigrant communities in the state, Haitian Americans represent more than 300,000 registered voters in Florida, underscoring both their economic and civic impact.

The officials emphasized that extending TPS is not only a humanitarian necessity given Haiti’s ongoing instability, but also a critical economic decision for Florida.

In part, the letter states:

“No parent should have to fear losing the ability to provide for their family due to circumstances beyond their control. Haitian TPS holders are our neighbors, workers, and community leaders. Extending TPS is both the right and responsible choice for Florida and the nation.”

The letter further urges members of Congress to support the discharge petition that would bring H.R. 1689 to a vote, noting the rarity and significance of such action.

Representative Joseph said, “Florida’s Haitian community is a cornerstone of our state’s economy, culture, and identity. These are hardworking individuals who have built lives, supported families, and strengthened our communities. Congress now has the opportunity to act. We are calling on every member of Florida’s delegation to stand on the side of stability, dignity, and economic common sense.”

The letter concludes by calling on members of the Florida Congressional Delegation to vote in favor of the TPS extension, regardless of prior positions, and to stand with Haitian families and the broader communities that depend on them.