Holiday Travel Made Easy with American Airlines

MIAMI — American Airlines customers at Miami International Airport (MIA) will experience a smoother travel journey this holiday season. This is thanks to yearlong investments in the customer experience. The initiatives started in 2025 include a new boarding process and technology to save connections at all airline hubs. These efforts help customers from MIA connect more easily to 350 global destinations across American’s network.

American will operate more than 7,400 flights from MIA between Dec. 18 and Jan. 5, part of 119,000 flights serving 12 million customers systemwide for the holiday travel period.

“The holidays are all about connection—bringing loved ones together—and we’re proud to make that possible, whether it’s families reuniting, friends gathering from around the world, or travelers discovering new destinations,” said Juan Liscano, Vice President of MIA Operations. “As Miami’s hometown airline, we’ve been preparing all year for this moment. Our more than 15,000 team members are ready to deliver a smooth, reliable experience for the hundreds of thousands of travelers we’ll serve during the holiday season and beyond.”

The holiday season is all about bringing families together. American was ranked the #1 airline for family travel by AirAdvisor this year for its family seating procedures. This includes lap seat policies and kid-friendly meals. It also offers free stroller check-in, in-flight entertainment, and options for families to pre-board and use car seats.

American’s MIA fast facts

More than 7,400 flights scheduled during the holiday travel period.

Dec. 27 will be the most traveled day of the 19-day period with 430 departures.

New service began this month to Destin-Fort Walton Beach, FL (VPS), complementing recently launched service to Sarasota, FL (SRQ).

College football fans have more ways to get to and from the big matchup with special flights between both Lubbock, TX (LBB) and Eugene, OR (EUG) and MIA on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2.

American’s yearlong investments in the customer experience Revamped boarding process with more time and updated groups Redesigned mobile app Brand-new aircraft taking flight Ranked #1 airline for family travel Enhancements to prepaid bags More satellite-equipped Wi-Fi aircraft now than any other carrier in the world Connection-saving technology available at all of the airline’s hubs New partnerships elevate onboard dining

Delivering for our customers at MIA

American has made significant investments in the customer experience this year, all of which culminate this holiday season for an elevated journey.

It starts when booking flights through American’s redesigned mobile app and through the travel journey with the ability to check-in, add bags, select seats, stay up-to-date on flight information, watch free inflight entertainment and connect immediately with an American Airlines travel professional through the chat feature.

Customers will have a more seamless boarding experience with more time to board, part of the airline’s revamped boarding process that has already improved on-time departures, enhanced flow on the jetbridge and reduced bags checked unexpectedly at the gate by 25%. Additionally, the airline recently transitioned bag sizers out of the gate area to further simplify the boarding process.

American is supporting customers connecting through seven of American’s hubs, including MIA, with new connection-saving technology that has saved the day for thousands of customers since it was launched earlier this year. The technology uses an advanced algorithm to determine if the airline can propose a short hold for customers with tight connections without impacting the overall schedule or other customer itineraries.

American’s introduction of the Airbus A321XLR coincides with the first day of the travel period, Dec. 18. This premium narrowbody aircraft joins our fleet alongside the premium Boeing 787-9, bringing a new customer experience to the skies.

American has more satellite-equipped Wi-Fi aircraft now than any other carrier in the world and will offer free inflight Wi-Fi in January — sponsored by AT&T — for all AAdvantage® members. The airline will offer free high-speed inflight connectivity on more aircraft than any other domestic carrier upon completion of rollout.

American has new partnerships with Champagne Bollinger and soon, Lavazza coffee, elevating sips on board and in American’s Flagship® and Admirals Club® lounges.

American has introduced enhancements to prepaid bags, including flexible refunds, expanded self-service options, the ability to use Trip Credits for bag purchases and seamless integration with same-day flight changes.

Tips to navigate holiday travel

Download the American Airlines mobile app: The American Airlines mobile app is the perfect travel companion as it enables customers to search, book, and change flights; pre-pay for checked baggage before arriving at the airport; and keep close tabs on flights through flight status updates.

Arrive early: When traveling this holiday season, we recommend arriving earlier than normal. We suggest arriving at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights.