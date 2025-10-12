Give to Jamaica Week Charity Campaign Aims to Transform Jamaican Lives

MIAMI – The online charity campaign, “Give To Jamaica Week” (GTJ Week), has launched at GiveToJamaica.com. An early pledge period is currently underway with official GTJ Week set for October 18 – 25. One goal is to establish a new tradition of collective charity that coincides with Jamaica’s National Heroes Week and generates significant funds for Jamaican charity.

Give To Jamaica Week is being promoted by the Give To Jamaica Foundation (“GTJ Foundation”). The energetic campaign is designed to encourage discovery of and direct support for impactful charities in Jamaica.

Barron Channer, a GTJ Week Organizer, states that “the Jamaican Diaspora in the US contributes One Billion US Dollars annually to charity, Canada and the United Kingdom add even more. It would be transformative to have a more significant share of this massive charitable giving contributed to directly support causes in Jamaica. This is why we are promoting Give To Jamaica Week and GiveToJamaica.com with such passion.”

Direct Support for Jamaican Charities and Public Schools

Give To Jamaica Week 2025 will showcase roughly 260 charities and schools combined. All Jamaican public schools were eligible and openly invited with over 20% registering to participate.

All parishes in Jamaica are represented by multiple participating schools. The charities were first nominated by leading foundations and then vetted for credibility.

Participating charities cover a broad range of causes including healthcare, education, women’s support, rural development, persons with disabilities, and arts/culture, among others.

Campaign Leadership and Support

GTJ Week 2025 is being coordinated by an Organizing Committee comprised of notable Jamaican Diaspora professionals including Dr. Tina Carroll-Scott, Barron Channer, Theresa Heron, Marlon Hill, Esq., Melissa McGowan-Wright, Keisha Phipps, Julie Seaga-Cortizas, and Karen Vassell. They are joined by dozens of prominent community ambassadors from New York, South Florida, and Atlanta.

Additionally, GTJ Week was enhanced by charity nominations from several leading philanthropic organizations in Jamaica. These “Nominating Partners” include Digicel Foundation, Sandals Foundation, The American Friends of Jamaica, Council on Voluntary Social Services, and Kingston Creative.

How to Learn More or Participate

Visit www.givetojamaica.com to learn more or participate in Give To Jamaica Week. The early pledge period is currently underway. GTJ Week will officially take place October 18 – 25.

Visitors to givetojamaica.com can discover Jamaican charities and schools that appeal to their passions or nostalgia and then directly support them. The campaign can be tracked on Instagram at “@givetojamaica” and on Facebook at “Give To Jamaica Week”.