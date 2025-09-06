Paul Dash Jean Louis: A Cultural Legacy Remembered

It is with deep sadness that the Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee and our entire Miami Carnival family mourn the loss of Paul Dash Jean Louis, founder of the Zouk Collective Mas / Bann Madigra.

Paul was more than a cultural leader—he was a vibrant force in our community, a passionate advocate for Caribbean and culture, and a beloved member of the Miami Carnival family.

Through his work with Zouk Collective, he brought joy, artistry, and heritage to Miami Carnival each year, helping to elevate and celebrate our shared traditions.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and everyone touched by his light and legacy. His spirit will forever live on.

Rest in Power, Paul. 🎭💔

With love and heartfelt prayers,

Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee