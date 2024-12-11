Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee Elects New Officers

MIAMI – The Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee is pleased to announce the election of its new officers for the 2024–2026 term. These dedicated leaders are committed to preserving and enhancing the vibrant traditions of Miami Carnival, further solidifying its status as one of South Florida’s most highly anticipated cultural events.

The newly elected officers for the 2024–2026 term are:

Chair : Joan Hinkson

: Joan Hinkson Vice Chair : Shane Carter

: Shane Carter Secretary : Yvette N. Harris

: Yvette N. Harris Assistant Secretary : John Beckford

: John Beckford Treasurer : Rafiek Mohammed

: Rafiek Mohammed Assistant Treasurer: Asa Sealy

Board members include: Carl DeCruise, Nicholas Jack, Anthony Joseph,Raymond Luke, Jeanette Haynes, Marlene Gregoire, Gilda Swasey, Larson Phipps, Ruthven Williams, Sydney Roberts, Dallas Michael, Mario Zamora-Excutive Director

Major South Florida Event

Miami Carnival is the ultimate cultural experience, blending the vibrant elements of Caribbean Carnival with the beauty of South Florida. Held annually over Columbus Day Weekend in October, the festival features four signature events: Junior Carnival, Panorama, J’ouvert, and the iconic Costumed Parade & Concert. Every year, Miami Carnival draws thousands of visitors and participants from all over the world. They celebrate Caribbean culture with music, art, and community.

The Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee, a non-profit organization, is dedicated to hosting a safe, family-friendly festival that fosters community pride, civic engagement, and cultural exchange. It provides a platform for Caribbean people in South Florida to share their culture, promote multiculturalism, and drive economic cooperation in the region.

This year, Miami Carnival proudly celebrated its 40th anniversary with a spectacular display of Caribbean culture, creative self-expression, and entrepreneurial spirit. Named one of the Top 100 Events in South Florida, Miami Carnival is a thoughtfully curated celebration featuring pageantry, music, food, arts and crafts, and cultural experiences. Miami Carnival brought the vibrancy of Caribbean culture to life, capturing the essence of community, unity, and joy.

Cultural Pride

The new officers want to strengthen Miami Carnival’s legacy. They aim to promote cultural appreciation and community connections. They also want to keep driving economic growth for the region. With their help, Miami Carnival will continue to celebrate heritage. It will be a symbol of unity and vibrancy for the Caribbean community.

“As Chair of the Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee, I am deeply honored to lead a talented and dedicated team in continuing the rich legacy of Miami Carnival. This celebration is more than a festival—it is a dynamic showcase of Caribbean culture, community pride, and artistic excellence.Over the years, Miami Carnival has evolved into a globally recognized event highlighting our heritage’s vibrancy and the unifying power of music, art, and culture. Our 40th-anniversary celebration exemplified our community’s resilience, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit. “Looking ahead, our new leadership team is focused on elevating this cherished tradition, ensuring it thrives as a symbol of cultural pride and an engine of economic growth for South Florida. I am excited to build on this legacy, foster cultural exchange, and uphold Miami Carnival as a dynamic platform that unites people while driving cultural and economic impact for our region.” — Joan Hinkson-Justin

Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee

The Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee is a non-profit group. They focus on organizing safe, family-friendly festivals. These events showcase the beauty and diversity of Caribbean culture. Its mission includes fostering community pride, promoting cultural exchange, and building economic cooperation in South Florida’s multi-ethnic and multicultural environment.

For more information about Miami Carnival, visit: https://miamicarnival.org/.

Save the Date: Miami Carnival 2025-October 10-12.