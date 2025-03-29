Local News

City of Pompano Beach Celebrates Sport Legends With Dedicated Mural

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News7 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read
City of Pompano Beach Celebrates Sports Legends

City of Pompano Beach Celebrates Sports Legends

POMPANO BEACH  – Join the City of Pompano Beach City Officials for the historic unveiling of the “Pompano Sports Legends” Mural at the McNair Park Recreation Center, 951 NW 27th Ave., Pompano Beach, FL 33069 on April 1 from 11 – 12 pm. The dedication will feature light snacks and remarks by City Officials.

The City of Pompano Beach is honored to celebrate these incredible athletes who trained and competed at McNair Park in Collier City, many of whom went on to achieve greatness in the NCAA, NFL, NBA, the Olympic Games and more.

More than incredible sports icons, these individuals dedicated themselves to their community through coaching, mentorship, and advocacy.

Sport Legends

Athletes pictured in the mural:

  • James Jones
  • Latoya Jordan
  • Iris Davis
  • Tommy Hunter
  • Lamar Jackson
  • Shayla Sanders
  • Tyrone Carter
  • Johnny Jones
Florida-Based Artist Steven Teller
Florida-Based Artist Steven Teller

Artist Steven Teller stated, “Throughout this project, I had the privilege of connecting with so many people who had personal ties to these athletes— such as family, teammates, coaches, and inspired members of the community. It was truly a blessing to paint this mural, share these stories, and see the excitement from the kids who use this park every day as a place for growth, friendship, and inspiration.”

Mural Artist: Steven Teller

Steven Teller, a versatile artist hailing from Florida finds inspiration in the natural world’s beauty. Having been raised in the Sunshine State, he has always felt a strong connection to the ocean, which ignites his enthusiasm for artistic expression.

As a muralist, Steven has traveled the world, creating large-scale murals. His creations stand out for their lively hues and illustrations of plants and animals, showcasing his passion for the beauty of nature.

Event Details:

📍 Location: McNair Park Recreation Center
📅 Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025
🟡 “Pompano Sports Legends” Mural Dedication Ceremony
⏰ 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
💲 Admission: FREE, RSVP 

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

