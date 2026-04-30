Murals from Miami’s Historic Overtown Land at MIA

MIAMI – Travelers passing through Miami International Airport (MIA) are now encountering more than a gateway to the world. Instead, they are stepping into the story of Miami’s Historic Overtown.

Through a landmark partnership with the Miami Museum of Contemporary Art of the African Diaspora (Miami MoCAAD), Telling Overtown Stories, Saying Their Names transforms MIA’s Connecting Communities Wall into an immersive cultural experience. This experience combines art and technology to share 130 years of Black history with a global audience.

On view through October 13, 2026, near Door 11 on Concourse E’s arrivals level, pre-security, the exhibition features three large-scale interactive murals. Furthermore, these murals reflect Overtown’s deep cultural roots and enduring ties to the African Diaspora.

QR Technology

By blending augmented reality and QR technology, the exhibition invites travelers and residents alike to engage with oral histories through layered, living narratives. As a result, MIA becomes both a transit hub and a cultural destination during Miami-Dade County’s 250th-anniversary year.

“Showcasing this impressive exhibition at MIA during the same months as our FIFA World Cup matches and the Miami-Dade 250 events offers a unique opportunity to share Overtown’s story with visitors from around the globe,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The unveiling brought together civic leaders, cultural advocates, and community members. It underscored the importance of elevating local stories on the international stage. The program, emceed by MIA Communications Director Greg Chin, featured remarks from MIA Director and CEO Ralph Cutié, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado, who suggested displaying the murals at the airport. These remarks highlighted the exhibition’s impact at the intersection of art, education, and oral history.

Marilyn Holifield, Senior Partner at Holland & Knight LLP and Miami MoCAAD Co-founder, who also delivered remarks, said, “The exhibition embodies the power of merging art and technology to ensure that stories once overlooked are never forgotten.”

For Holifield, “the exhibition culminates nearly a decade of vision, collaboration, and innovation, creating new ways to experience art and to make it accessible. What began as an idea from our team member Alexis Brown has grown into a traveling exhibition that brings Overtown’s stories directly to the community and, now, to the world.”— Marilyn Holifield, Co-Founder, Miami MoCAAD