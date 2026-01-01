Jada Kingdom’s Game-Changing EP Just A Girl In A Money Man’s World

MIAMI — Critically acclaimed Jamaican recording artist Jada Kingdom has announced her highly anticipated EP, Just A Girl In A Money Man’s World. It is set for release on January 21, 2026. Following a breakthrough 2025, the project cements Jada as a singular and influential voice in contemporary music. She seamlessly bridges modern dancehall, pop, and R&B with bold innovation and confidence.

Viral Sensation

Throughout 2025, Jada remained a commanding presence across music, media, and live performances. She released a string of standout singles, including “Can’t Tell Me That,” “Only You,” and the viral sensation “G.A.D.” The release of “G.A.D” was accompanied by an electrifying in-studio performance. It was featured on On The Radar, which quickly went viral. It amassed over 1 million views across Instagram and TikTok within days.

Apple Music’s Top 25 Kingston Chart

Released on March 21, 2025, “G.A.D” achieved notable commercial success in Jamaica and across the Caribbean, peaking at #3 on Apple Music’s Top 25 Kingston Chart as the highest-charting song by a female artist at the time. The track also earned Top 5 Shazam placements in multiple countries, reflecting its widespread appeal and cultural impact.

Critics lauded the single’s innovation. Billboard highlighted Jada’s ability to challenge local slang while injecting a feminist perspective. They called it “terrific.”

Stereogum praised its nostalgic yet forward-thinking production, dubbing it “a 2000s pop revival.”

Additional acclaim came from HNHH, Kaboom Mag, The Star, Caribbean National Weekly, and MusicxClusives. All celebrated her fearless blend of genre influences.

Jada’s live performances throughout 2025 further showcased her international reach. She performed at UBS Arena in New York in May, delivering a commanding U.S. appearance. This was followed by a standout London set at the Soak’d Pineapple x SANDZ Ultra Weekend in August. It culminated with headlining Vybz Kartel’s Freedom Street Europe concert-event in Malta in September.

Fearless Journey

What sets Jada Kingdom apart is more than her versatility. It’s her magnetic presence, undeniable star power, and fearless attitude. She moves effortlessly between dancehall, pop, and R&B. This creates music that resonates locally and globally. With a style that commands attention and an energy that draws audiences in, Jada isn’t just in a class of her own. She defines it.