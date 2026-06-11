Inner Circle Hit The Road For The “Stay Strong Jamrock” Summer World Tour
MIAMI – The Bad Boys of Reggae are back on the world stage. Grammy Award-winning reggae icons Inner Circle are bringing their unmistakable sound, global hits and feel-good island energy to audiences across the United States and Europe this summer on the “Stay Strong Jamrock” World Tour.
Fans can expect a high-energy live show featuring the band’s legendary anthems “Bad Boys” and “Sweat (A La La La La Long)”, plus the timeless reggae spirit that has made Inner Circle a worldwide favorite for more than five decades.
“STAY STRONG JAMROCK” SUMMER WORLD TOUR DATES
- Saturday, June 13: The 90s – Madrid, Spain
- Sunday, June 28: Eisenhower Park, NY
- Thursday, July 9: Boonsboro, MD at The Hall of Boro Live
- Friday, July 10: Asbury Park, NJ at House of Independence
- Saturday, July 11: Hartford, CT at The Webster
- Sunday, July 12: Virginia Beach, VA at Elevation
- Thursday, July 23: Sandviken, Sweden
- July 24 to 26; Bersenbruck, Germany
- Friday, July 24: Aalborg, Denmark
- Friday, July 31: London, United Kingdom
- August 1 and 2: Milton Keynes, United Kingdom
- August 7 and 8: Unterbildein, Austria
- Sunday, August 9: Oeiras, Portugal
- Saturday, August 29: Butte, Montana at Butte Depot
- Monday, September 7: Puyallup, Washington at Washington State Fair
Click here for tickets, tour updates and more information.
Taking Reggae Music Around the World
“We are excited to take this music around the world and continue spreading the love, strength and positive message of reggae to fans everywhere,” said Ian Lewis, co-founder of Inner Circle.
Connecting With The Fans
“The best part about touring is connecting with the fans,” said Rodger Lewis, co-founder of Inner Circle. “Every city, every crowd and every face in the audience brings a different energy, and we feed off that. We’re looking forward to creating new memories together this summer.”
Inner Circle
Inner Circle is a Grammy Award-winning reggae band known worldwide for the certified Platinum hit “Bad Boys,” the iconic theme associated with the television series COPS, and the international smash “Sweat (A La La La La Long),” which is certified Gold in the United Kingdom more than 30 years after its release. Founded by brothers Ian Lewis and Roger Lewis more than 50 years ago, Inner Circle continues to stand as a symbol of reggae’s global reach, joyful spirit and lasting cultural impact.