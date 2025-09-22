SEOPW CRA Revives People’s Bar-B-Que in Overtown

MIAMI – The irresistible aroma of smoked ribs and soul food favorites is set to return to Overtown. The Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency (SEOPW CRA) has finished restoring the historic People’s Bar-B-Que at 350 NW 8th Street. They are now looking for an operator to bring this beloved neighborhood treasure back to life.

Once a vibrant hub for families, visitors, and community pride, People’s Bar-B-Que has been fully renovated. It now boasts a new barbecue pit, updated kitchen appliances, modernized systems, and a fresh exterior. The space is ready for immediate operation. It offers entrepreneurs a rare turnkey opportunity.

The CRA is inviting grill masters, restaurateurs, and culinary entrepreneurs to submit proposals to lease and operate the restaurant. As part of the process, the community will help select the winning concept. This will be done through a tasting event that showcases Overtown’s culinary history.

“People’s was more than a restaurant—it was an institution that helped shape the soul of Overtown,” said James D. McQueen, Executive Director of the SEOPW CRA. “We’re proud to support reimagining this space in a way that honors its legacy and continues its tradition of serving the community.”

Key Dates:

Proposal Deadline: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at 11 a.m. (City of Miami Clerk's Office- 3500 Pan American Dr, Miami, FL 33133)

Announcement of Selected Operator: Before year-end 2025

Grand Reopening Tentatively Scheduled: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend, January 2026

This revival offers an opportunity to restore more than just a restaurant—it’s about preserving cultural memory, fueling entrepreneurship, and reigniting a landmark that has been closed for years but remains unforgettable.

People’s Bar-B-Que Location: 350 NW 8th Street, Miami, FL 33136

Learn more or apply: bit.ly/46yrBzs