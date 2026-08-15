Urban Film Festival Screenings Present Virgin Islands Stories in “Verified”

Directed by St. Croix filmmaker George W. Cannon III, the youth-made film from the Virgin Islands’ Film Over Gun Violence program screens Sept. 5 during the 11th annual festival.

Miami, FL — Verified, a short film from St. Croix filmmaker George W. Cannon III and the CFEG Film Over Gun Violence Summer Team, is set to screen at the 11th Annual Urban Film Festival, bringing a Virgin Islands coming-of-age story about social media pressure, personal choices and integrity to Miami audiences.

Set in St. Croix, Verified follows a determined teenager chasing validation online. When her values are tested, she must decide what matters more: popularity or doing what is right. The film will screen during the Urban Film Festival, Sept. 4–6, 2026, in Historic Overtown and Downtown Miami. Watch the Verified film trailer.

Behind the film is a broader community effort. Through the Film Over Gun Violence program, young people in the Virgin Islands turn creative energy into storytelling, gaining hands-on filmmaking experience while exploring new possibilities for their futures.

Guided by local professionals, participants learn the fundamentals of production and independent filmmaking, from scriptwriting to the collaborative process of moving a story from concept to screen. Each cohort creates a film to share with the community and local schools.

The program is led by Cannon, a St. Croix-born filmmaker focused on expanding Caribbean representation on screen and behind the camera.

“Our young people have stories to tell, and filmmaking gives them a powerful way to share them while building skills they can carry into their futures,” said George W. Cannon III, director of the Film Over Gun Violence program. “Having Verified screen at the Urban Film Festival in Miami shows that Caribbean stories and talent belong on larger stages. I want our young people to see that where they come from does not limit where their creativity can take them.”

Cannon is also the founder of Blue Tarp Productions, an award-winning St. Croix-based production company made up of independent filmmakers who live and work in the Virgin Islands. The company brings together local talent across creative and production roles to bring projects to life.

Career in Filmmaking

Through Blue Tarp Productions and Film Over Gun Violence, Cannon is helping Virgin Islanders build their skills. He is also helping them tell real Caribbean stories. Best of all, he wants them to see filmmaking as a real creative and career path.

The Urban Film Festival selection gives Verified a larger platform, extending the work of the CFEG Film Over Gun Violence Summer Team beyond the Virgin Islands and placing it in front of filmmakers, filmgoers and entertainment industry professionals.

For the young creatives involved, the screening is a proof point: a story conceived and produced in the Virgin Islands can travel beyond the Caribbean and join a wider independent filmmaking conversation.

Film Festival Screening

Saturday, September 5, at 2:55 p.m.

Silverspot Cinema, Theater 10, 300 SE 3rd St., Ste. 100, Miami, FL 33131.

“The Urban Film Festival was created to give storytellers opportunities to be seen, heard, and connected,” said Marco Mall, founder of Florida Film House International and the Urban Film Festival. “Having Verified and the work of these young creatives from the Virgin Islands represented at this year’s festival speaks directly to that mission. We want emerging storytellers to know that their voices matter, their stories deserve an audience, and there is a place for them in this industry.”

Marking its 11th anniversary, the Urban Film Festival is among the nation’s largest free film festivals. Presented by Florida Film House International, the event brings filmmakers, writers, producers, actors, students and film enthusiasts together for three days of independent screenings, masterclasses, industry panels, filmmaker Q&As, workshops and networking.

Organizers expect to screen nearly 200 independent films from local, national, and international filmmakers over the weekend. The festival opens Friday, September 4, in Historic Overtown and continues Saturday and Sunday at Silverspot Cinema in Downtown Miami.

All Urban Film Festival screenings and educational programs are free and open to the public. Advance registration is encouraged, as seating for select events is limited. For festival information, the complete film lineup and registration, visit https://urbanfilmfestival26.eventive.org/welcome.

For more information about Urban Film Festival, visit:https://urbanfilmfestivals.com/.

Verified Trailer