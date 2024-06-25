MIAMI – Soccer, or futbol, transcends mere sport; it embodies a cultural phenomenon that unites people worldwide in a shared passion. To honor this universal love for the game and celebrate Miami’s role as host of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Miami Museum of Contemporary Art of the African Diaspora (Miami MoCAAD) proudly announces the unveiling of a groundbreaking mural titled “Overtown Pitch: Game Changers”. Located at the historic Carver Hotel building site, 801 NW 3rd Avenue in Overtown, the mural launch event is set for June 27, from 6 PM to 8 PM.

Attendees will be treated to the activation of an interactive digital penalty kick soccer game and a Creative Conversation with the mural’s artist, Stefan Smith, and Curator, Donnamarie Baptiste, and Marilyn Holifield, Miami MoCAAD cofounder, followed by an opportunity to mix and mingle.

Register for free at https://launchovertownmural.eventbrite.com/. Complimentary parking is available at 250 NW 9th St, Miami, FL 33136.

Inspired by the Miami Edison High Girls Soccer Team, whose championship victories bring pride and hope, Miami MoCAAD is spearheading a fundraiser benefiting the Little Haiti Football Club/ Miami Edison Girls Soccer Team. Most of the Miami Edison team are the Little Haiti Football Club members, which provides free support to over two hundred children ages 5 to 19.

The “Overtown Pitch: Game Changers” mural is a vibrant tribute to those who have championed change, equality, and inclusivity in soccer. Through an innovative blend of art and technology, the mural features an augmented reality and digital component, inviting viewers to engage in a penalty kick soccer game in the mural’s context and learn about the artist via augmented reality.

Celebrating Soccer Icons

Uplifted by the remarkable achievements of the Miami Edison High girls’ soccer team, the mural spotlights iconic figures such as Crystal Dunn, an Olympic medalist, a member of the United States Women’s National Soccer team (USWNT), a two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup participant, and the 2023 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year, and Kylian Mbappé, a French standout who some consider the best player in the world.

The artwork captures the essence of soccer through bold colors. Plus, abstract forms while serving as a beacon of inspiration and education for the community.

Mural Artist

Artist Stefan Smith, renowned for his captivating murals that blend human figures with natural elements, brings his unique vision to “Overtown Pitch: Game Changers.” With a deep commitment to fostering positive change in underserved communities, Smith’s work exemplifies the transformative power of art.

Through the lens of futbol, our mural ‘Overtown Pitch: Game Changers’ becomes a beacon of change, echoing the vibrant spirit of the game and the resilience of those who have pushed boundaries. With every brushstroke, we honor the legacy of Black soccer players, weaving their presence into the fabric of our community and inspiring generations to come.” – Marilyn Holifield, Cofounder of Miami MoCAAD.

“As a curator, blending art and sport in this groundbreaking mural has been a privilege. ‘Overtown Pitch: Game Changers’ celebrates the players’ athleticism and their advocacy for change. As the world converges on Miami for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, this mural stands as a testament to the power of inclusion and the beauty of unity.” – Donnamarie Baptiste, Curator of the mural.

“We are pleased to welcome another Miami MoCAAD interactive mural in Historic Overtown. As public art, these vibrant murals excite our community by showcasing color, movement, and culture. This mural brings the global presence of futbol to Overtown in anticipation of the 2026 World Cup. We welcome the event with open arms as the World Cup highlights our transformative work in Southeast Overtown,” says Overtown Southeast Parkwest(SEOPW) Community Development Agency’s (Executive Director James McQueen.

Mural Funding

The mural was funded by Florida Arts & Culture, SEOPW CRA, and with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor, and the Board of County Commissioners.

The unveiling of “Overtown Pitch: Game Changers” promises to be unforgettable. It will celebrate the intersection of art, sport, and community spirit. Miami MoCAAD is excited to pay homage to soccer’s legends and inspire the next generation of game-changers.