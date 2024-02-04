Miami to Host Seven FIFA World Cup 26™ Matches

MIAMI – Today at 3 p.m., FIFA officially released the highly anticipated match schedule for the FIFA World Cup 26™, revealing that Miami will host seven matches ― beginning June 15 through July 18, 2026 ― including one quarterfinal and the bronze match. This announcement marks a historic moment for the community, placing Greater Miami and Miami Beach and the state of Florida at the center of the global soccer stage.

“Fútbol is coming to Miami-Dade County with immense energy and passion in 2026 as we host FIFA World Cup. We are thrilled to share with our residents and visitors that our community will welcome seven matches, including one quarter final and the bronze match,” expressed Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

FIFA World Cup 26TM signifies the thrilling return of the tournament to the United States for the first time since 1994. The tournament will be the biggest-ever World Cup staged in Canada, Mexico and the United States, featuring a record 48 teams and 104 matches across North America. Seven of those matches will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, which has played host to some of the most high-profile soccer matches in recent history.

“Residents of Miami Gardens already know what it means to be recognized as a community that has a championship pedigree as well as wearing the title of year-round sports mecca,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris. “We can unite a community through sports and find ways to provide economic opportunity for our citizens thanks to Hard Rock Stadium, which proudly calls Miami Gardens home.”

The match schedule runs more than a month during the summer of 2026 and provides added incentive for members of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Miami Host Committee to roll up their sleeves and get to work on delivering the best experience possible for residents and visitors alike.

“The announcement of seven FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in Greater Miami and Miami Beach, really kicks things into high gear including one quarter final and the bronze match,” said Rodney Barreto, co-chair of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Miami Host Committee. “We have a unique opportunity to showcase the diversity of Miami-Dade County and the state of Florida, and we are excited to get to work.”