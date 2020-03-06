Jamaican Embassy in USA to Launch Immigration Awareness Program

// // //

//

by Derrick Scott

Washington, DC – The Embassy of Jamaica is teaming up with the Jamaican Consulates-General in Miami and New York to launch an Immigration Empowerment Program geared towards promoting awareness and reducing vulnerability in the Jamaican Diaspora in the United States of America.

Ambassador of Jamaica, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, will formally launch the Program at the Jamaican Embassy in Washington, DC on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.

Designed to run from March to August 2020, the Program will see the Ambassador and her staff, visiting cities in Florida, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, Maryland and Virginia, as well as Washington, DC.

It will provide information about the shifting immigration landscape in the United States of America.

The program launch will also kick start a series of events aiming at sensitizing and equipping members of the Jamaican Diaspora with the tools needed to improve immigration status and encourage immigration best practices, while promoting awareness and reducing vulnerability.

Jamaica’s Consul General in New York, Mrs. Alsion Wilson, Consul General in Miami Mr. Oliver Mair, as well as consular officers, will be joined by immigration attorneys and other experts in the field in making presentations.