Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater Hosts Afro-Carib Festival

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar is proud to announce its 5th Annual Afro-Carib Festival (ACF), presented by The Broward Cultural Council and Memorial Healthcare System, and hosted by Commissioner Carson “Eddy” Edwards on Saturday, February 28, 2026, 6 pm-11 pm ET, at Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, located at 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027. Admission is FREE & open to the public.

The 2026 festival, where Black History Month meets Reggae Month, will celebrate the blended cultures and shared heritage across the African Diaspora through musical genres including reggae, dancehall, afrobeats and soca—creating a vibrant soundtrack that bridges tradition and contemporary global culture.

Live Performances

Attendees can expect live performances by the legendary Steel Pulse, whose iconic sound and socially conscious lyrics have influenced generations worldwide, alongside a first-class performance roster of dynamic local and regional artists, including Shuga, Gumby Navedo & Band, Naomi Cowan,, Visions Band, Teflon King and Kr8ive Uprising Dancers – hosted by Jody Ann Gray with 99Jamz’ She-J Hercules spinning between sets.

Miramar Commissioner Carson “Eddy’ Edwards remarked, “The Afro-Carib Festival is a beautiful reflection of who we are as a community. It celebrates the cultures, creativity, and contributions of the African and Caribbean Diaspora while bringing us together through music, food, and shared pride. Events like this strengthen our city and remind us that our diversity is one of our greatest assets.”

Caribbean Culture

The festival also features a plethora of authentic local Caribbean & African food vendors, representing a variety of cultures. Attendees are invited to “dress to represent their nation”, further celebrating the vibrant dialogue between African and Caribbean cultures through festival fashion—where bold prints, rich textures, and ancestral influences meet modern style, showcasing creativity, pride, and the global spirit of the Diaspora. Merchandise vendors will offer unique finds, reflecting the many cultures of the Diaspora.

“The Cultural Division is pleased to support the Afro-Carib Fest through the Arts and Cultural Festivals and Special Event Sponsorship program. As we celebrate our 50th anniversary in 2026, this program reflects the commitment the Cultural Division has made in supporting arts and culture throughout Broward County. We plan to not only honor the past but to also cultivate the artists and ideas that will carry Broward’s creative story forward for generations to come,” comments Phillip Dunlap, Director of the Broward County Cultural Division.

Tickets

Admission is free and open to the public. Pre-paid VIP tickets are $150 and parking is $12.50 in advance and $15 on site.. For tickets and more information, visit www.afrocaribfestmiramar.com