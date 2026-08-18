Broward County Voters Urged To Prepare For Tuesday’s Primary Election

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — The 2026 primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 18. Broward County election officials remind voters to confirm their polling place. Voters should bring proper ID. They should return Vote-by-Mail ballots before the 7 p.m. deadline.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election officials will allow voters in line by 7 p.m. to cast a ballot.

“We encourage voters who choose to vote at their assigned precinct on Election Day to confirm their polling place by visiting BrowardVotes.gov,” Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott said. “Voters who still have Vote-by-Mail ballots may return them to any of our permanent branch offices by 7 p.m. on Election Day.”

Election Day reminders:

Polling place: Voters must cast ballots at their assigned polling place . Voters should confirm their location at BrowardVotes.gov before leaving home.

Voters must cast ballots at their assigned . Voters should confirm their location at BrowardVotes.gov before leaving home. Identification: Voters should bring a current and valid photo ID with a signature.

Voters should bring a current and with a signature. Voter information card: A voter information card can help election workers locate voter information but is not required to vote.

A voter information card can help election workers locate voter information but is not required to vote. Vote-by-Mail ballots: Ballots must be received at one of the Supervisor of Elections Office’s seven permanent office locations by 7 p.m. Tuesday. Postmarks do not count.

Preliminary results will begin streaming at BrowardVotes.gov at 7 p.m. The first report will include Vote-by-Mail and early voting results. Officials will add Election Day results as they receive polling-place totals.