Local News

Broward County Voters Urged To Prepare For Tuesday’s Primary Election

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News5 minutes ago
0 4 1 minute read
Broward Voters
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA: Election campaign signs line the entrance to the Broward County Supervisor of Elections Headquarters, as seen on August 13, 2026.
Broward Voters
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA: Election campaign signs line the entrance to the Broward County Supervisor of Elections Headquarters, as seen on August 13, 2026.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — The 2026 primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 18. Broward County election officials remind voters to confirm their polling place. Voters should bring proper ID. They should return Vote-by-Mail ballots before the 7 p.m. deadline.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election officials will allow voters in line by 7 p.m. to cast a ballot.

“We encourage voters who choose to vote at their assigned precinct on Election Day to confirm their polling place by visiting BrowardVotes.gov,” Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott said. “Voters who still have Vote-by-Mail ballots may return them to any of our permanent branch offices by 7 p.m. on Election Day.”

Election Day reminders:

  • Polling place: Voters must cast ballots at their assigned polling place. Voters should confirm their location at BrowardVotes.gov before leaving home.
  • Identification: Voters should bring a current and valid photo ID with a signature.
  • Voter information card: A voter information card can help election workers locate voter information but is not required to vote.
  • Vote-by-Mail ballots: Ballots must be received at one of the Supervisor of Elections Office’s seven permanent office locations by 7 p.m. Tuesday. Postmarks do not count.

Preliminary results will begin streaming at BrowardVotes.gov at 7 p.m. The first report will include Vote-by-Mail and early voting results. Officials will add Election Day results as they receive polling-place totals.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News5 minutes ago
0 4 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Courtney Campbell, President and Chief executive Officer of The Victoria Mutual Group as Victoria Mutual Florida Representative Office Marks 10th Anniversary

Victoria Mutual Florida Representative Office Marks 10th Anniversary

November 29, 2018

The Jason Taylor Foundation to Ignite the South Florida Community With Spoken-Word Poetry Competition

December 2, 2014
Handling Toddler During A Long-Distance Move!!!

Handling Toddler During A Long-Distance Move!!!

September 23, 2021
bob marley

Commentary with Winston Barnes: Dreadlocks – Cultural hijack

July 13, 2017
Back to top button