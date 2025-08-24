Machel Montano Takes Davido To Carnival In New Video

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – World-renowned soca superstar Machel Montano releases the video for “Fling It Up” featuring international Nigerian hitmaker Davido today. This release comes ahead of the U.S. leg of his One Degree Hotter Tour.

“Fling It Up” (produced by Tano & Full Blown Entertainment) landed at #48 on Billboard’s U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart earlier this year. It is a standout single on Machel’s latest album One Degree Hotter. The brand new video, directed and produced by Fresh Juice, captures Machel and Davido during the height of Trinidad Carnival’s festivities this past February.

Davido’s infectious energy drives the chorus as he celebrates Carnival: “We living up we life, baby turn up for me, come show your colors for me, and put your hand up for me, we party through the night…” One of the video’s standout moments is a close-up of Machel playing a steel pan. Then, it zooms out to reveal a striking array of the instrument—the signature sound of soca.

One Degree Hotter Tour

Riding the wave of “Fling It Up,” Machel Montano is turning up the heat on his One Degree Hotter Tour. He brings Carnival energy straight to U.S. stages. Fresh off viral moments in Barbados with Tyla [Watch HERE] and sold-out festival stops in Anguilla, Antigua and Toronto, Montano brings his One Degree Hotter Tour to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on August 24.

This follows his historic sold-out 2019 40-year anniversary show at the venue. He’ll be joined by Bunji Garlin, Skillibeng, Moliy, and more for a high-energy night celebrating soca, afrobeats, and dancehall. The tour continues to Afro Plus Fest in Washington, D.C. on August 31 with Asake, Wizkid, Shenseea and Gunna. It wraps at Miami’s One Link Music Festival on October 11.

As Machel Montano tours international stages, the One Degree Hotter album itself stands as a milestone—celebrating his academic achievement (earning a Master’s Degree in Carnival Studies from the University of Trinidad & Tobago) while redefining the global sound of soca. Tracks like “Fling It Up” (ft. Davido) and “Pepper Vine” (with Lady Lava & Drupatee) showcase his vision of infusing soca with vibrant influences from Africa and India, pushing the genre’s boundaries and signaling a bold new chapter in his musical evolution.

Remaining Tour Dates:

Aug 22 – CARIFESTA, Barbados

Aug 24 – PLANET BROOKLYN FEST, Brooklyn, NY

Aug 31 – AFRO PLUS FEST, Washington, D.C.

Oct 11 – ONE LINK MUSIC FESTIVAL, Miami, FL