One Degree Hotter: Machel Montano’s New Album

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – Soca icon Machel Montano releases his new album One Degree Hotter (Monk Music/Symphonic) today. With its infectious beats and high-energy rhythms, the 16-track LP ignites pure joy, freedom, and unapologetic celebration during the peak of Trinidad’s Carnival season — when parades of costumed revelry and Soca music dominate the streets.

The album kicks off with a brand new remix featuring R&B pop legend Ne-Yo on “Truth & Balance”, Machel’s Caribbean musical fusion with Jamaican dancehall artist Ayetian and producer DJ MAC. Then, Machel turns up the dial with another international superstar, Nigerian hitmaker Davido, on “Fling It Up”.

The song already landed at #48 on Billboard’s Afrobeats Songs chart. Additionally, Machel and Davido will shoot the music video for this banger in Trinidad during Carnival.

Road March Title

As Machel Montano’s Carnival tour is in full swing (check the dates below), the album’s lead single “PARDY” (produced by XplicitMevon & BadjohnRepublic) is the #1 song in his native country of Trinidad and the top contender for the coveted Road March title at Carnival this year. If he wins, Montano will tie the legendary Lord Kitchener with 11 titles, the most of all time.

The album also delivers a special “PARDY (Road Mix)”, produced by Madness MUV x D Ninja x DJ Marcus Williams, ready to debut and pump through the Carnival truck speakers. Whether you’re on the road, in the club, or just need a soundtrack to your celebration, One Degree Hotter will be a scorcher for all seasons.

Machel Montano’s upcoming album, One Degree Hotter, cleverly plays on multiple meanings. Not only does it reflect his continued success with a streak of chart-topping hits, but it also nods to his recent academic accomplishment—earning a Master’s degree in Carnival Studies from the University of Trinidad & Tobago.

After spending two years on his Master’s degree, Machel explored his cultural heritage and thought about his roots. He returned to the studio more inspired than ever. He poured the knowledge and insights gained from his studies into this new project.

One Degree Hotter serves as both a tribute to his educational achievement and a symbol of his drive to elevate his music to new global heights. He said tracks like “Fling It Up” featuring Davido, and “Pepper Vine” with Lady Lava and Drupatee, are prime examples of his vision—infusing Soca with vibrant influences from Africa and India, pushing the genre’s boundaries. This album marks a bold new chapter in both his musical evolution and his larger mission to take Soca worldwide.

Following the success of his 2021 album, The Wedding Album, which featured collaborations with the likes of Afro B, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Teddy Riley, and Vybz Kartel, One Degree Hotter continues to show Machel’s innovative approach to music.

MACHEL MONTANO

Machel Montano comes from Port of Spain in Trinidad & Tobago. He has shared his music with the world for 43 years. Since he was a child, Machel has led the Soca music genre. He has won many awards and helped bring Soca music to the international stage.

Machel is the winner of 10 Trinidad & Tobago Road Marches, 7 International Soca Monarch titles and a Soul Train Award for Best International Performance. New York Times raves “his place as soca’s most transformative star is undeniable.”

The artist has collaborated and shared stages with some of the world’s most renowned music icons like Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Pitbull, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Mighty Sparrow, Calypso Rose, Black Stalin, Mighty Shadow, Shaggy, and many more. He has packed out arenas worldwide, including selling out Madison Square Garden multiple times and performing alongside Major Lazer on Coachella’s main stage.

Machel Montano’s Trinidad & Tobago 2025 Remaining Carnival Tour:

Feb 26 – Hyatt Lime

Feb 26 – Punchy Wednesday

Feb 28 – CLASS w/ Davido & Etienne Charles

Album Track Listing: