Caribbean Airlines Delivers Easier Connectivity Between Dominica and Puerto Rico

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago  — Caribbean Airlines flights BW 296 and BW 297 were warmly welcomed upon their touchdown in Puerto Rico and Dominica respectively. The airline commenced non-stop flights between the two destinations on August 15.

As part of its destination promotion, the Puerto Rico Tourism Company hosted a Dominica-based travel blogger. This was to showcase the many attractions that Puerto Rico has to offer. Upon the return sector to Dominica, the aircraft was greeted with a water salute at Douglas–Charles International Airport. Tourism officials from Discover Dominica presented tokens to arriving passengers.

Puerto Rico Tourism Company

Commenting on the start-up of non-stop services, Willianette Robles Cancel, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company stated “The tourism industry is a key component of the Caribbean economy. As part of its strategic plan to foster local and regional growth, the Puerto Rico Tourism Company continues to explore alliances that increase air access between destinations and promote multi-destination vacations. We welcome this new flight connection with Dominica and look forward to the new horizons and opportunities our partnership with Caribbean Airlines will bring.”

A cultural showcase greeted arriving passengers at Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in Puerto Rico
A cultural showcase greeted arriving passengers at Luis Munoz Marin International Airport, Puerto Rico

In July, Caribbean Airlines announced a new commercial schedule. This change is based on customer feedback for more regional travel options. These services offer great opportunities for travel during the end of summer and into the Christmas season.

Discover Dominica

Honorable Chekira Lockhart-Hypolite, Acting Minister of Tourism, Dominica provided positive sentiments on the airline’s enhanced schedule stating: “This new service brings incredible convenience—especially for travelers from the U.S. With less congestion than major hubs like Miami or New York, connecting travelers reach Dominica quicker and with less stress. Caribbean Airlines’ increased service from Trinidad further strengthens our regional links, giving travelers more seamless options through Port of Spain. This new route is a major step forward in improving access to Dominica, and we thank Caribbean Airlines for their partnership as we continue to make it easier for the world to visit our beautiful island.”

The airline has also increased its non-stop flights between Dominica and Trinidad, facilitating seamless on-ward connections to/from New York three times weekly in either direction.

Caribbean Airlines continues its focus on delivering consistent and reliable travel options for its customer base. It fulfills its mandate to improve connectivity throughout the Caribbean.

Flights are available for sale via www.caribbean-airlines.com, the Mobile App, Caribbean Airlines Ticket Offices and Reservations Call Centre and Travel Agents.

 

 

