Julian Marley Sings So High on Southwest Flight to Jamaica

The Grammy-winning reggae star turned a sold-out Southwest Airlines flight from Orlando to Montego Bay into a surprise concert — and premiered a single from a star-studded new album.

ORLANDO, Fla (SFLCN) – Most fans pay top dollar to see a Marley live. Passengers on a sold-out Southwest Airlines flight from Orlando to Montego Bay got a front-row seat for free.

As travelers settled in for the roughly two-hour trip, a man in a red, gold, green and black jacket stood up from his seat and was handed a guitar. Then came the announcement: Grammy-winning reggae artist Julian Marley would play a few songs to put everyone in the Jamaica state of mind. Dozens of phones went up as he strummed into his new single, the fittingly titled “So High.”

“Live at 35”: A Reggae Concert in the Clouds

Billed as “Live at 35,” the two-song set was a hit with fellow travelers. Marley says the moment grew out of a collaboration with Southwest Airlines that followed his recent world tour.

“It was all a very organic type of thing for me,” Marley said. “It came just as the ‘Give to Life’ tour had finished and then this opportunity came up. Our Southeast Asia, UK, and European tour generated a lot of attention, which I believe made Southwest Airlines reach out to us, and now we have performed live at 35,000 feet.”

“So High” Leads a Star-Studded New Album

“So High” is the lead single from the upcoming compilation Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica: The Middle East Edition, due early next year. The project pairs established names with rising talent:

Featured artists: Julian Marley, Tifa, Shatta Wale, Jethro Sheeran and West Indies cricket legend Chris Gayle

Julian Marley, Tifa, Shatta Wale, Jethro Sheeran and West Indies cricket legend Chris Gayle New voices: Fiyah George, Righteous Teacher, Kali Ranks, Lady Marga MC and TuffHeart

Producer Richard Roache: “The Track Fit the Occasion Perfectly”

The single was produced by Richard Roache of Digital One Production, who celebrated its international debut far above the Caribbean.

“It was an honour to work with Julian on the single, and the track fit the occasion perfectly,” Roache said. “What would make it even more perfect is for Southwest to now use the song in one of their ad campaigns, but I’m happy to be a part of this new project.”

Why the Marley Name Matters

Executive producer Sean “Contractor” Edwards says the in-flight premiere gives the album a major boost — and a global audience.

“I chose this song because it’s a love song, and we need to spread love for humanity and show more love to each other in our relationships,” Edwards said. “The Marley name is synonymous with reggae music, so having the Grammy winner Julian Marley on our album gives us a global appeal.”

What’s Next

With passengers’ phone videos of the mid-air set in hand, “So High” arrives as one of reggae’s most talked-about debuts of the season. Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica: The Middle East Edition is expected early next year. Stay with SFLCN.com for release dates, music videos and more Caribbean entertainment news.