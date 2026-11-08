Reggae in Oregon: Jubba Shares the State’s Jamaican Connection

PORTLAND, OR – Located in the Pacific Northwest, Oregon is theninth-largest state in the United States by land and total area. Just over 4.2 million people live there, according to the US Census Bureau.

Jubba Finds a Reggae Home in Oregon

Many of those citizens love reggae, especially in the major cities of Portland, Eugene and Ashland. DeLeon “Jubba” White, is one of the music’s leading figures in Oregon. Based in Portland, he has called The Beaver State home since 2012.

“Oregon’s reggae community, as I’d prefer to call it, consists of a network of supporters, both concert promoters and fans alike. Some of whom have been actively promoting the genre for decades,” Jubba told South South Florida Caribbean News. “It’s one of the markets within the United States that I’ve toured and enjoyed quite a bit, prior to making this region a home base.”

Roots Reggae Connects Generations

Like its neighbors, Washington State and (northern) California, Oregon has a large liberal population. The hippie movement that warmed to folk music during the 1960s, discovered roots-reggae in the 1970s, making Oregon a popular spot for artists touring the Pacific Northwest.

The Marley brothers, Damian and Stephen; Steel Pulse, Collie Buddz, Rebelution and Matisyahu performed in Oregon in 2025. Grammy winner Kabaka Pyramid is scheduled to perform in the city of Bend on November 17 at the Midtown Ballroom/Domino Room/Annex.

“Oregon is a state with a lot of roots people and when I say roots people, I mean lovers of nature. Hence, music and cultural expressions in general is a big part of life here and reggae has a strong cultural presence as a genre, so it is appreciated by many,” said Jubba, who is from Clarendon parish in central Jamaica. “The age group that listens to reggae varies. It’s everyone, from the youngsters to the grandparents. There are many all-ages events here.”

Local Bands and Venues Keep Reggae Alive

Most of the popular homegrown bands are from Portland, Eugene and Ashland. They include Nine To Fyah, Everyday Prophets, Sol Seed and Indubious.

The Mission Theater in Portland, The WOW Hall in Eugene and The Domino Room in Bend are some of the most active reggae venues in Oregon.

From Dubtonic Kru to Solo Releases

For many years, Jubba toured and recorded with the Dubtonic Kru, a band from Jamaica. Since relocating to Oregon, he has released songs such as Be A Light and the EP, Freedom (The Declaration of Rights).