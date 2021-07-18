Julian Marley to Perform at Hollywood ArtsPark Experience July 31st

[HOLLYWOOD] – Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator (DVCAI) is back at it again – this time producing a free concert with Julian Marley and Sounds by Dubwise in collaboration with The Rhythm Foundation. The event is scheduled to take place on July 31, 2021, at the Hollywood ArtsPark Experience. Especially for local South Florida residents to enjoy. The Hollywood Community Redevelopment Agency is the presenting sponsor of the show.

Julian Marley – Sounds of Dubwise

Julian, the son of the iconic region music legend Bob Marley. He is a British Jamaican reggae musician, songwriter, and a committed humanitarian. Julian is known for his inspirational musical lyrics to encourage spirituality and generosity. Dubwise, a global system event, and platform to promote reggae culture. They will be alongside the humanitarian reggae artist Julian Marley, deeming this a fully immersive, action-packed event locals would not want to miss!

“We are excited and thrilled to be partnering with the Rhythm Foundation,” says Rosie Gordon-Wallace. “We hope that during this time of sorrow, music will bring individuals a sense of joy in the Miami Beach community.”

“It is an honor for The Rhythm Foundation to be in collaboration with the esteemed DVCAI during their 25th season. Julian Marley is the perfect artist for this first joint effort, “James Quinlan – Director of The Rhythm Foundation.

Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator (DVCAI)

The revolutionary non-profit based in Miami, is an organization committed to supporting the Caribbean and Latin American artists. Especially by providing a platform to ensure more visibility and ground-breaking opportunities through artist exhibition. In addition to, performances, and community events. In a world where intercultural connections and diversity have become a prominent factor in life, DVCAI advocates for artistic individuals to share their perspectives. Teaching and embracing the Caribbean and Latin culture through creative talents is only one of the many ways the non-profit raises awareness about cultural diversity. In addition, DVCAI supports international cultural exchange programs and artist-in-residence programs. In an effort to provide a whole immersion experience into the varying Caribbean and Latin culture elements.

The 26-year old organization has accomplished much for the rising artists and other Miami residents. And, doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon! The non-profit was recently awarded a three-year grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. As a result, the funding will take DVCAI to the next level by hiring the first Executive Director, Tanya Desdunes.

In addition to being a recipient of the grant, the upcoming collaboration with DVCAI and The Rhythm Foundation will provide an excellent opportunity for attendees to immerse themselves in various cultures. Additionally, the event will help fundraise the Catalyst Award. A $5,000 award given to a rising artist to use as a foundation to launch their artistic journey in a new direction.

RSVP

The event scheduled for Saturday, July 31st at 8pm is free with an RSVP at rhythmfoundation.com.