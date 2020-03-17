Can’t Cool GRAMMY Award-Nominated Julian Marley’s Fire!

// // //

GRAMMY Award-Nominated Julian Marley Takes Part in Jamaica’s REGGAE MONTH Festivities

//

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Fresh from his GRAMMY attendance at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in January, twice nominated Julian Marley headed to his ancestral land of Jamaica to take part in the many festivities of REGGAE MONTH 2020.

Kicking off the month of revelry with a celebration and performance alongside his siblings for his late iconic reggae King Bob Marley posthumous 75th, Julian also gave a stirring musical offering at the Dennis Brown tribute.

The reggae month whirlwind also saw Julian Marley perform to various dignitaries such as Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Hon. Olivia “Babsy” Grange, and Jamaica’s prime minister Hon. Andrew Holness himself at the Prime minister Reggae month 2020 Reception.

More was on the schedule as the GRAMMY nominated artist gave an impromptu performance at the 2020 JMC (Jamaica Music Conference), a stop at Echoes of sound systems, as well as Julian presented a song of the year award to fellow reggae artist Mortimer for his single “Lightning” at the JARIA ( Jamaica Reggae Industry Association) Honor Awards 2020.

No rest for the weary as the reggae month trek also gave Julian Marley an opportunity to party alongside his fans at several local events such as the popular Weddy Weddy, Boom Sundayz, Bounty Sundayz, Wet Sundayz, Hot Mondayz, Whappings Thurday, Tripple Thursday, Dub club, MVP, Fridays at the Devon, Rumfest to name a few.

Along the busy days, Julian who has been promoting his single “Can’t Cool The Fire” (off his GRAMMY nominated AS I AM album) and is the face of Nine Mile Clothing latest releases, also put in some work in the studio with renowned producers such as TJ Records, DJ Kurt Riley, Tru Ambassadors, BlaqkSheep Music (where he took the time to also film a video) and a few others, the latter promising exciting new 2020 music from JUJU!

“Said we have to crush Babylon with a crunch, tell them since they nah cool the pressure, we nah cool the fire, we beat Babylon to the punch, tell them since they nah cool the pressure, we nah cool the fire, yo Babylon them fi stunt, tell them since they nah cool the pressure, they nah cool the fire, we have to tell Babylon them fi done, tell them since they nah cool the pressure, they nah cool the fire.” – Julian Marley, Can’t Cool The Fire