Bitter Sweet GRAMMY Nomination for Julian Marley Who Mourns Daughter’s Passing

Kingston, Jamaica – Triumph and Tragedy mark significant chapters in a person’s life. Economic status, race or creed doesn’t exclude one of loss. For Julian Marley, 2019 has ran the gamut of emotions, and tested his faith beyond boundaries.

After nearly a decade since his last studio album, the multi-talented accomplished musician and vocalist recently released in January 2019 his fourth full length-album “As I Am” which followed up with an intercontinental tour.

Although the latter should have been a period of excitement, Julian and his family were in the midst of fighting for the life of his daughter who had recently been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

The release of his new album meant to go on the road, and after much reflection and belief that the battle would be won, Julian followed cue to his father’s path and trodded on delivering his music to the masses.

Soon-after he cancelled all engagements to remain at his daughter’s side every moment.

Grievously in July, his 11 year old beloved daughter Caveri Marley was called home. Surrounded by his family, Julian laid his beautiful princess to rest.

Speaking on the unimaginable tragedy, Julian expressed “There are no words, not in English, Spanish, Arabic, or Hebrew, that have been invented to explain what it’s like to lose a child. Children should not go before their parents. Caveri’s flesh may be gone, but her spirit lives within our hearts.”

In honoring his daughter who was full of life and fight, Julian found inner strength to stride along. As from birth music has played a significant part in his life, it is there that he found solace, and in a serendipitous turn of life, amid so many heavyweights in music, Julian Marley’s latest body of work AS I AM has been nominated for GRAMMY in the BEST REGGAE ALBUM category.

“It’s been a very hard year, with many ups but so many downs but I am humbled and honored to receive a nomination for my musical works. Big ups to all the other artists nominated Third World, Koffee, Steel Pulse, Sly & Robbie, Roots Radics Band and all those who continue to push reggae music forward. Blessings and Love”

A Ghetto Youths International & Zojak World Wide release paired with esteemed executive producers, and producers Julian Marley, Damian Marley & Stephen Marley and executive producers Aaron Mahlfeldt & Zoe Espitia, “As I Am” features collaborations with GRAMMY-winner and 5 times nominated Shaggy, winner Beenie Man among a host of other impressive artists.

“The title means exactly what it says, ‘As I Am’. Each song is an expression from within, each feel represents who I am. I was inspired by GOD -life- love – family- people and the social issues we live in today and from ever since. Music is to gather the people under the umbrella of love and the love is in the music.” the GRAMMY nominated artist further related “Time is the master, we’re always working on music even though you don’t hear it. Music is a feeling and we don’t rush it.” – Julian Marley