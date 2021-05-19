Miami Carnival Restarts the Festival Season Columbus Day Weekend 2021

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – The Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee (MBOCHC) and the South Florida Carnival Bandleaders Association have announced that they will host the 37th annual Miami Carnival cultural festival on Columbus Day weekend.

Health and Safety Protocol Plans

After working with county medical and park department officials in Miami-Dade and Broward County, the producers of the Miami Carnival have been given the green light to advance planning for the 2021 Miami Carnival celebrations. Guest safety is the highest priority. The Miami Broward Carnival One Host Committee (MBOCHC) will promote and implement an event plan of reduced capacity. This in adherence with recommended CDC COVID guidelines. As local COVID-19 positivity rates continue to decline from the increased % of vaccinated persons, Miami Carnival may be permitted to increase attendance capacity and relax specific protocols.

Excitement Growing

“We are excited to once again be able to showcase the Miami Carnival in person. We have missed being able to present our pageantry, music, and Caribbean Culture with everyone. Our committee has been diligently working with both Miami -Dade, and Broward Counties. Especially to ensure that we can plan our cultural event, with the health and safety of our stakeholders. Plus, our patrons as a key part of that plan,” states Joan Hinkson-Justin, Chair, Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee.

“The South Florida Carnival Band Leaders Association (SFCBLA) is pleased and thrilled to once again work with MBOCHC with planning a safe and well-desired carnival. We invite you all to the 2021 Miami Carnival Showcase (Band Launch) on June 5th, 2021. Those in attendance will be the first to see the pageantry to be displayed for 2021.

“We are excited to again partner with Miami Carnival. Especially as they plan to navigate bringing the cultural event back to an in-person platform. With the generations of persons of Caribbean descent who have made Miami their home and the tourists coming in from other regions, Miami Carnival is an important part of our cultural tourism economy,” states Connie W. Kinnard, GMCVB Vice President, Multicultural Tourism & Development.

Stay Connected

To keep up with official updates of 2021 Miami Carnival events and programming, visit: https://miamicarnival.org.

Follow on social media, Instagram and Twitter @MiaBroCarnival or on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/MiamiBrowardOneCarnival/.

To reach the South Florida Caribbean Bandleaders Association, visit www.sfcbla.org and follow us on Instagram @sfcbla or https://www.facebook.com/FLCBLA/ for more information.