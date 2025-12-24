Jamaica’s Strong Start To The Winter Tourist Season

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica’s winter tourist season has opened on a strong note of recovery. It recorded over 70,000 visitor arrivals within the first seven days. This signals continued confidence in the destination and steady recovery of the tourism sector.

Of the total arrivals, approximately 46,000 were stopover visitors, while 30,000 arrived by cruise ships, reflecting robust demand across both airlift and cruise segments. In total, Jamaica has welcomed 370 thousand visitors. It earned USD $331.2 million since the passage of hurricane Melissa. These figures underscore Jamaica’s position as one of the Caribbean’s leading tourism destinations despite the impact of Hurricane Melissa.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, welcomed the positive performance, noting that while the arrival numbers are encouraging, the country’s tourism recovery strategy extends beyond statistics.

“Our recovery is not only about increasing visitor numbers,” the Minister said. “It is also about ensuring that the men and women who power our tourism industry are supported as we build back stronger. These numbers equate to USD $331.2 million in earnings and mean real jobs for our workers and earnings for the country’s economy.”

Tourism Workers Making An Impact

The tourism sector continues to place strong emphasis on relief and support programmes for its workers, providing direct assistance for their personal use. Over $2Billion has been earmarked to assist workers to stabilize their livelihoods, meet household needs, and actively participate in the sector’s recovery.

Tourism Housing Assistance Recovery Programme

Part of the recovery initiative for workers includes the Tourism Housing Assistance Recovery Programme (THARP). The program aims to aid tourism workers whose homes were damaged by Hurricane Melissa on October 28. At the beginning of the programme, more than 150 workers will receive support. The target is to help more than 5,000 tourism workers by the end of the initiative.

“Investing in tourism workers remains central to building a more resilient and inclusive tourism industry—one that delivers benefits not just to businesses and visitors, but to Jamaican families and communities across the island,” said the Minister.

Optimisim

With the winter season now underway, stakeholders are optimistic. They believe that continued growth in arrivals, combined with sustained support for tourism workers, will further strengthen Jamaica’s economic recovery and long-term tourism development.

“Our partners and stakeholders continue to invest in the island’s tourism recovery which highlights a deep sense of confidence that we will build back even better,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism.

The Minister of Tourism continues to have dialogue with stakeholders to strengthen the labour market arrangements within the sector, securing the tenure and support for workers as the recovery progresses.