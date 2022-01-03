Shatta Wale,1st African to top Canada’s Reggae Charts

[TORONTO, Canada] – Ghanaian artist Shatta Wale recently hit #1 on the iTunes Reggae Charts in Canada becoming the 1st African Artist to do so in the genre. Shatta Wale did so with his song, “Dream“ from the billboard charted album, “Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica“. The Reggae Collector’s edition is executive produced by Contractor’s Music.

The song “Dream” also went as high as #6 on the iTunes Singles Chart for all genres in Canada. Shatta Wale is most known for his worldwide hit song, “Already” with Beyonce. Shatta Wale’s song “Dream” was produced by Tevino Productions/Top Braff.

On Christmas day in Accra Ghana, Shatta Wale headlined a sold-out stadium concert where he sparked controversy by saying Ghanaian artists should be respected as much as their Nigerian counterparts.