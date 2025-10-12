Tifa’s Can’t Cancel Me Dominates Airwaves & Charts

SOUTH FLORIDA – Veteran dancehall artist Tifa is back in the spotlight with her latest single, “Can’t Cancel Me,” a powerful anthem of empowering music. It’s been resonating deeply with listeners across the globe. Since its release just over a month ago, the track has been climbing the charts and earning major airplay. It is now in heavy rotation on HOT 97 in New York. It even landed the #1 spot on the US iTunes Reggae Chart.

Song Inspiration

In a recent interview with South Florida Caribbean News, Tifa revealed that the song was inspired by Pastor Ryan Mack’s gospel hit “Cyaa Cancel Me.” She sought and received his blessing to remix it. “I reached out to Pastor Mack and after he heard it, he agreed,” she shared. Notably, the fusion of gospel inspiration with dancehall energy gave birth to something powerful and timely.

According to Tifa, “Can’t Cancel Me” was born out of both personal and collective struggles. It is a reflection on resilience in the face of life’s challenges and the often-turbulent music industry, especially for women.

“I realized that a lot of people were going through it now. We’re in a recession, and a lot of people can’t pay their bills, their rent, or mortgage. People are going through it with their jobs, their bosses or supervisors who want to get them out,” Tifa said. “At the end of the day, no matter who or what you believe in, if something is for you, nobody can cancel you.”

With its infectious rhythm and uplifting message, the single stands as a motivational anthem meant to inspire anyone facing adversity.

Tifa explained that she wanted to create a track with the same emotional power and mass appeal as inspirational hits like “I Am Blessed” by Mr. Vegas, “Hear My Cry Oh Lord” by Marvia Providence, and “Bun Bad Mind” by Elephant Man.

Produced by Digital One Productions and officially released on August 29, 2025, “Can’t Cancel Me” continues to build momentum. This proves that authentic, empowering music still has a place at the top of the charts.

As fans worldwide turn up the volume, one thing is clear. Tifa can’t be canceled, and her voice is once again leading a movement of strength, self-belief, and perseverance.